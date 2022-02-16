ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Our Experience is Your Peace of Mind at The Palms of Largo

The Palms of Largo is now offering scheduled and drop-in in-person tours. Call 727-260-3123 to learn more. [ Palms of Largo ]

Located in the heart of Pinellas County, The Palms of Largo is one of the most unique and exceptional senior living, health care and retirement campuses in the nation. Situated on the beautifully manicured grounds of the scenic, 95-acre campus are six different innovative communities. Together they serve a wide range of lifestyle preferences, continuing care needs and age groups.

Choosing a senior living community for yourself or your loved one goes beyond finding a new home. It’s about finding an experienced team that’s dedicated to providing unparalleled service and care. The Palms of Largo has served the Largo area since 1990 and is managed by The Goodman group, a company with a 50+ year legacy of developing and managing award-winning senior living and health care communities.

Experience everything The Palms of Largo has to offer, including month-to-month rentals with no “buy in” fees, spacious floor plans, a maintenance-free lifestyle, chef-inspired meals, fitness opportunities and 24-hour on-site staffing. The Palms of Largo offers Rock Steady Boxing classes, an affiliate of Rock Steady Boxing, Inc., for individuals with Parkinson’s disease. Soaring® is The Palms of Largo’s unique approach to spiritual care. Valiant Veterans is open to residents who served in the U.S. military. Residents embrace new experiences and participate in innovative Life Enrichment programs.

The Palms of Largo is now offering scheduled and drop-in in-person tours. Call 727-260-3123 or visit thepalmsoflargo.com to schedule your tour.

TOUR & TAKE AWAY

Feb. 16 & 23 at 9 a.m.- 4 p.m.

The Palms of Largo, 300 Lake Avenue NE, Largo, FL 33771

We invite you to join us for a tour of The Palms of Largo and see a variety of apartments and floor plans. Each attendee will receive a special treat to take home. Please call to reserve your time slot 727-260-3123. Regal Palms ALF License #: AL9570 Cypress Palms ALF License #: AL8113

