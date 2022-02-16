Johnny Depp on 'verge of a new life' after receiving Serbian Medal of Merit

A ctor Johnny Depp received the Medal of Merit from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and called the moment a "rebeginning."

Depp received the award for "outstanding merits in public and cultural activities, especially in the field of film art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the world." He recently filmed a movie called Minimata and an animated series called Puffins in the republic.



"I truly, sincerely thank you, President Vucic," Depp said . "This Medal of Merit, if I am given the honor to walk away with this, I thank you for being kind enough to bestow it upon me."

JOHNNY DEPP WARNS 'NO ONE IS SAFE' FROM 'CANCEL CULTURE'

"I like a rebeginning, and I would love for that beginning to start here," Depp went on . He also described that he is "right now on the verge of a new life."

Most recently, Depp received a lifetime achievement award at the San Sebastian Film Festival in September 2021. The award came just after the actor pulled out of the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them film franchise playing the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

Ex-wife Amber Heard accused Depp of abuse in an op-ed in December 2018. As a result, Depp sued Heard for defamation in 2019, and his case is set to go to trial in April. The allegations have divided fans, with #JusticeForJohnnyDepp trending on Twitter as recently as last week.