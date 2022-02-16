ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll prepared to display talent, depth and experience at CCIW Championships - 2022 Women's Meet Preview

By Jeff Hagenau
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUKESHA, Wis. - The Carroll University women's swimming and diving team is scheduled to compete in the prestigious, ever-challenging seven-team College Conference of Illinois-Wisconsin Championships at the RecPlex in Pleasant Prairie, Wis. from Feb. 17-19. Carroll, which has shown significant, steady improvement and performed with confidence throughout the season under head...

