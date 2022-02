MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is warning parents about an increase in rotavirus cases in children in the Mid-South since the beginning of February. The health department said Thursday that 13 cases have been confirmed, six of which are in Shelby County children ages 6 months to 2 years old. The other seven cases are from out-of-state but came to Shelby County for treatment.

