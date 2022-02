Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was named ranking member of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee on Wednesday. “As a former University of Iowa faculty member I am honored to have been named the Republican Leader of the Higher Education and Workforce Investment Subcommittee. I am proud to be a voice for the institutions of higher education as well as for the countless small businesses and workers in the Second District,” said Miller-Meeks in a prepared statement.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO