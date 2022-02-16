MSP: 1 dead, 4 injured in crash near Muskegon
EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is is dead after a crash near Muskegon Wednesday.
It happened around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Apple Avenue and Carr Road in Egelston Township. A car and a pickup truck crashed at the intersection, Michigan State Police said in a tweet .
A passenger of the car, an 18-year-old woman from Muskegon, was pronounced dead on the scene, MSP said.
The driver of the car, a 19-year-old old, was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, police say. Another passenger, a 17-year-old, was also brought to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.
Police say the driver of the pickup truck, 41-year-old woman, was brought to the hospital in serious but stable condition, and her passenger, a 23-year-old woman, had minor injuries.
MSP is investigating the crash and says it will release more details as they become available.
*Correction: A previous version of this article misspelled Egelston Township. We regret the error, which has been fixed.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 1