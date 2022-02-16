MSP: 1 dead, 4 injured in crash near Muskegon

EGELSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is is dead after a crash near Muskegon Wednesday.

It happened around 12:25 p.m. at the intersection of Apple Avenue and Carr Road in Egelston Township. A car and a pickup truck crashed at the intersection, Michigan State Police said in a tweet .

A passenger of the car, an 18-year-old woman from Muskegon, was pronounced dead on the scene, MSP said.

The driver of the car, a 19-year-old old, was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, police say. Another passenger, a 17-year-old, was also brought to the hospital, where she is in critical condition.

Police say the driver of the pickup truck, 41-year-old woman, was brought to the hospital in serious but stable condition, and her passenger, a 23-year-old woman, had minor injuries.

MSP is investigating the crash and says it will release more details as they become available.

*Correction: A previous version of this article misspelled Egelston Township. We regret the error, which has been fixed.

