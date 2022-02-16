Bryan Danielson Warns Lee Moriarty Ahead Of AEW Dynamite, Moriarty Responds

Big Swole was a recent guest of the Public Enemies Podcast, where she commented on her AEW departure and accused Tony Khan of lying to her. Swole feels like Khan was not honest, as he assured to her that her contract not being renewed had nothing to do with a lack of skill only to state on Twitter that he didn’t give her an extension because he felt like she wasn’t skilled enough: “I don’t understand that. I don’t understand that, like it just — I feel like it just wasn’t necessary, especially when you’re in a position of power and then you know, sometimes, people with power, they do of course make mistakes but however, I feel like you’ve been in this position of power for a very long time, whether it’d be with different sports organizations and everything so I feel like a certain decorum, you should have it, in a sense and especially, like I said, with the line and I only say this because, during our exit interview, I asked him about my skills and about my wrestling.”

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO