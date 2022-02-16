Mysteries and questions surround one grave in a Greenbrier County cemetery

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Mysteries surround one tombstone in a Greenbrier County cemetery.

Riverview Cemetery in Ronceverte was the first integrated cemetery in Greenbrier County. The cemetery was established in 1883.

Sitting at the bottom of a hill near the front of the grounds, is a single smokestack-shaped marker. This intrigued Toni Ogden, the Curator and Education Director for the Greenbrier County Historical Society.

As she looked into it, she found something even more mysterious:

“The plate that gives the information about who is under there it said Jim Crow, and I thought that is an odd thing to say, it makes you think of the Jim Crow era,” said Ogden.

She found the grave belongs to an unidentified black man who died in April of 1918 The man fell to his death from the top of a smokestack while they were building a power plant in Ronceverte.

The body was never identified. So, a lot of questions still surround the circumstances of his burial.

“See that’s the question why was this man given such an important marker, no name but an important marker, so more questions,” said Ogden.

Ogden said she has even more questions about whether the Jim Crow labeling had any racist implications,

the nature of the marker, as well as the plot of land it sits on, and whether there are others buried in it or not.

She said she will keep digging for answers as she believes the person’s story deserves to be told.

“It’s just a sad story that he had no family to come and claim him, but they gave him a nice burial here in the cemetery,” said Ogden.

