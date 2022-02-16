ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier County, WV

Mysteries and questions surround one grave in a Greenbrier County cemetery

By Jack Taylor
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28aCXO_0eGe7viY00

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — Mysteries surround one tombstone in a Greenbrier County cemetery.

Riverview Cemetery in Ronceverte was the first integrated cemetery in Greenbrier County. The cemetery was established in 1883.

Sitting at the bottom of a hill near the front of the grounds, is a single smokestack-shaped marker. This intrigued Toni Ogden, the Curator and Education Director for the Greenbrier County Historical Society.

As she looked into it, she found something even more mysterious:

“The plate that gives the information about who is under there it said Jim Crow, and I thought that is an odd thing to say, it makes you think of the Jim Crow era,” said Ogden.

She found the grave belongs to an unidentified black man who died in April of 1918 The man fell to his death from the top of a smokestack while they were building a power plant in Ronceverte.

The body was never identified. So, a lot of questions still surround the circumstances of his burial.

“See that’s the question why was this man given such an important marker, no name but an important marker, so more questions,” said Ogden.

Ogden said she has even more questions about whether the Jim Crow labeling had any racist implications,
the nature of the marker, as well as the plot of land it sits on, and whether there are others buried in it or not.

She said she will keep digging for answers as she believes the person’s story deserves to be told.

“It’s just a sad story that he had no family to come and claim him, but they gave him a nice burial here in the cemetery,” said Ogden.

Pfizer vaccine for children under 5 could be available by end of February: report Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

pistol meth
3d ago

His story does need to be told, as well as his proper name being placed on his grave marker. I hope the answers are found and his name is placed on his marker.

Reply
2
Related
WVNS

Quincy Madison of Beckley receives NAACP award

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Raleigh County NAACP hosted their annual award ceremony. The recipient of the 2022 Living Legend Award was Beckley’s own Mr. Quincy Madison. Madison is a retired Raleigh County educator. He’s worked with Central Baptist Church as the minister of music and is the founder and president of BEAUTY, a group that […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

The town of Bluefield offers free lifeguarding classes

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– Interested in a new summer job? The Town of Bluefield, Tazewell County, is offering free life-guarding classes for anyone over the age of 15. Successful completion of the class gives students a valid two-year lifeguard, CPR, AED, and first aid certification with the American Red Cross. Heather Sharp who is the Assistant […]
BLUEFIELD, VA
WVNS

New fishing pier opens in Montgomery

Montgomery, W.V. (WVNS) – It was a day of celebration in Northwest Fayette County as a nine-year project is finally finished. Congresswoman Carol Miller was in attendance along with Fayette and Kanawha County Commissioners to celebrate the grand opening of a new fishing pier in Montgomery on Friday, February 18, 2022. The project took nearly […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WVNS

Just For Kids Inc. honors Raleigh County Prosecutor

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One local prosecutor was named the winner of the 2022 Just For Kids Inc. Champion of Children Award. Raleigh County Prosecutor Benjamin Hatfield has been awarded the Champion of Children Award for 2022. The award is given to those dedicated to working with the children and families who experience the trauma […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ronceverte, WV
Government
City
Ronceverte, WV
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Government
City
Man, WV
WVNS

The history behind South Fayette Street

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — At one point in time, South Fayette Street was more commonly known as Fayette Street, and it was unrecognizable from what you see driving through it today. As far back as the early 1900s, South Fayette Street, stretching from Uptown Beckley past what is now Stratton Elementary School, was filled with […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

The City of Princeton wants a Suddenlink Call Center

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– One local city wants Suddenlink to place a call center within city limits. Suddenlink Communications was recently fined two million dollars by the West Virginia Public Service Commission for failing to provide reliable and quality service to customers. Samuel Lusk, Director with the Princeton Economic Development Authority, told 59News why he believes […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Cannabist opens its doors to Southern West Virginia patients

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A new medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors to the public. Cannabist, owned by Columbia Care, opened its second West Virginia medical marijuana dispensary. The ​shop offers flower for dry vaporized smoking to patients in West Virginia with an active medical marijuana card. Columbia Care is one of the nation’s largest and […]
HEALTH
WVNS

Crews respond to overnight structure fire in McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– Crews in McDowell County responded to a fire in the early morning hours of February 20, 2022. According to a post by the Welch Volunteer Fire Department, the call came in just before 4 a.m. for a structure fire in the HempHill area. When officials arrived they discovered a house structure fully […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tombstone#Mysteries#The Jim Crow#Pfizer
WVNS

Wyoming County BOE votes on mask mandate

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — After heated debates and protests, the Wyoming County Board of Education has voted on whether or not to continue with the current mask mandate. According to a press release, the Board voted 3-2, in favor of continuing the Mask Mitigation Strategies required across all Wyoming County Schools. Mask Mitigation Strategies consist […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Blend brings healthy meal option to Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV(WVNS) – People looking for a healthier food option will be excited to hear about a new business opening in Beckley. Beckley Blend, a nutrition club, smoothie and supplement shop opened in the Beckley Crossing Shopping Center across from Kroger. Beckley Blend offers healthy and tasty options like meal replacement shakes, for folks who […]
BECKLEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WVNS

Charleston man sentenced to prison for drive-by shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Charleston man involved in a drive-by shooting was sentenced to seven years in prison on a federal firearm charge. According to law enforcement, Ronald Edward Tinsley, 49, of Charleston, was driving around the west end of Charleston on February 25, 2020, when he was pulled him over for a routine […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

City of Beckley looking for lifeguards

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – If you are a certified lifeguard, Beckley is in need for qualified candidates to lifeguard at the New River Pool this summer. The pool did not open last year because there was a shortage of qualified lifeguard candidates.      Last year, the city allowed 16 and 17 year olds to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Wyoming County Parents protest mask mandates in schools

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Mask mandates in schools are a hot topic in legislation across the two Virginia’s.While the matter is under consideration, Parents and students took to the streets in Wyoming County to speak their minds. Wyoming County is one of thirty-four counties across the Mountain state where masks are required in schools, according […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County woman sentenced to prison for selling drugs

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A woman from Fayette County was sentenced to prison on Thursday, February 17, 2022, for selling drugs. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Susan M. Boley, 40 of Edmond, was sentenced to one to five years in prison for the felony crime of selling methamphetamine. On August 7, […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Raleigh County Commission to fund sewer projects

BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – During the Raleigh County Commission meeting Tuesday, February 15, 2022, a significant portion revolved around sewer projects in the area. By the end of the meeting, commissioners designated 2 million dollars to get the Piney View and Batoff sewer projects off the ground. They hope to have the design phase done […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Greenbrier County Commissioner reaches agreement in Greenbrier airport case

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Greenbrier County Commissioner Michael McClung reached a diversion agreement Tuesday, February 15, 2022, that could clear him of all criminal charges. McClung is accused of illegally obtaining, accessing and removing information from a computer at the Greenbrier Valley Airport in August 2019. He faces three misdemeanor charges including unauthorized access to […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy