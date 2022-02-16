ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SoMD Weather for Thursday, February 17, 2022

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mCbpp_0eGe7RQs00

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Showers, mainly after 1am. Steady temperature around 64. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: The Southern Maryland Chronicle, 1234 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsivlle , MD, 20659, https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com/. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Massive Winter Storm Threatens Northeast, Promising Strong Winds

After a brief reprieve from winter weather, regions spanning the Northeastern United States buckle down for another massive storm. Major winds and freezing rain had already wreaked havoc early Friday morning, leaving more than 100,000 Northeasterners without power. According to the New York Post, the massive storm will likely endure throughout the Presidents’ Day weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy