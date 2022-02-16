ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Boulder to reopen most trails on Marshall Mesa following Marshall Fire

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Most trails on Marshall Mesa in Boulder County will reopen on Friday after authorities closed the area in the wake of the Marshall Fire , though some of the trails have changed.

City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks said the trails were assessed and repaired after damage from the fire, and are ready for public use again.

The following trails are set to reopen Friday:

  • Greenbelt Plateau Trailhead
  • Coalton Trail
  • Greenbelt Plateau Trail
  • Greenbelt Plateau connector
  • High Plains Trail
  • Community Ditch Trail
  • Cowdrey Draw
  • Marshall Valley Trail section that connects to Marshall Road

These trails connect so visitors can make a loop. But some of the terrain has changed, so park rangers will regulate the area to ensure visitors are staying on trail.

To access these trails, park at the Greenbelt Plateau and Flatirons Vista trailheads.

The Marshall Mesa Trailhead and the Marshall Mesa, Marshall Valley and Coal Seam trails, all just northwest of Marshall Lake, remain closed due to more severe damage.

To sign up for text alerts about trail closures, text "OSMP" to 888-777.

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

