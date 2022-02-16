Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 13:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 13:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delta; Eagle; Garfield; Gunnison; Mesa; Pitkin The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Eagle County in west central Colorado Pitkin County in west central Colorado Northeastern Delta County in west central Colorado Northeastern Mesa County in west central Colorado Southeastern Garfield County in west central Colorado Northwestern Gunnison County in west central Colorado * Until 145 PM MST. * At 119 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located 7 miles southeast of Carbondale, or 19 miles southeast of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. * This includes the following highways Colorado 82 between mile markers 9 and 53. Colorado 133 between mile markers 34 and 68. Locations impacted include Aspen, Carbondale, Basalt, Marble, Snowmass, Snowmass Village, Meridith, Ragged Mtn, Woody Creek, Redstone, Cattle Creek, El Jebel and Emma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
Comments / 0