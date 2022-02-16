ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-17 14:45:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-18 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Alaska Range WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM AKST...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Ramsey, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Ramsey; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Goodhue by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 10:46:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Anoka; Benton; Blue Earth; Carver; Chisago; Dakota; Goodhue; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Le Sueur; McLeod; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Nicollet; Ramsey; Rice; Scott; Sherburne; Sibley; Stearns; Washington; Wright WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow showers expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. Considerable reduced visibilities in the snow showers where brief whiteout conditions are possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions as dropping temperatures with falling snow could result in flash freezing on roads. Blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Auglaize, Delaware, Hardin, Logan, Mercer, Shelby, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Auglaize; Delaware; Hardin; Logan; Mercer; Shelby; Union WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Pitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 13:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 13:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delta; Eagle; Garfield; Gunnison; Mesa; Pitkin The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Eagle County in west central Colorado Pitkin County in west central Colorado Northeastern Delta County in west central Colorado Northeastern Mesa County in west central Colorado Southeastern Garfield County in west central Colorado Northwestern Gunnison County in west central Colorado * Until 145 PM MST. * At 119 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located 7 miles southeast of Carbondale, or 19 miles southeast of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. * This includes the following highways Colorado 82 between mile markers 9 and 53. Colorado 133 between mile markers 34 and 68. Locations impacted include Aspen, Carbondale, Basalt, Marble, Snowmass, Snowmass Village, Meridith, Ragged Mtn, Woody Creek, Redstone, Cattle Creek, El Jebel and Emma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this afternoon by 100 PM EST. Target Area: Stark The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Ohio Tuscarawas River At Massillon affecting Stark County. For the Tuscarawas River...including Massillon...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tuscarawas River At Massillon. * WHEN...Until this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Flooding begins in the Agathon Park area to Route 21. Water encroaches on Route 62 in Navarre. Flood waters may force the closing of two railroad crossings in Massillon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:15 AM EST Saturday the stage was 18.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 AM EST Saturday was 18.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this morning and continue falling to 14.3 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 18.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...A period of freezing rain and sleet transitioning over to wet, heavy falling snow possible. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths and total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with an axis of localized higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana mainly along and south of I-88 and including much of the Chicago metro. * WHEN...Freezing rain and sleet late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snow and blowing snow Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel may become hazardous due to snow and ice covered roads and at times very low visibility including the Thursday morning and afternoon commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rates of snowfall greater than one inch per hour are possible. This combined with winds gusting as high as 40 mph could result in significant visibility reductions Thursday afternoon and early evening. They heavy and wet nature of the snow could also put strain on tree limbs and power lines which may result in some power outages.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches possible. Locally higher amounts are possible, particularly in the northern Minnesota counties. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could make for difficult travel.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Genesee, Monroe, Northern Erie, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. Slow down and use caution while driving. Submit snow and ice reports through our website or social media. Target Area: Chautauqua; Genesee; Monroe; Northern Erie; Southern Erie WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Monroe, Erie, Genesee, and Chautauqua counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult this morning. The combination of a wintry mix and rapidly falling temperatures last night will continue to produce icy and hazardous roads this morning, with snow accumulation on top of ice.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Storm Warning#Richardson Highway#Preparedness#Heavy Snow#Eastern Alaska Range
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 10:35:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-15 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM PST THIS MORNING Snow showers may linger for the next few hours, but impacts from heavier snowfall has now diminished.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Mackinac Island, Bois Blanc Island; Manistee; Missaukee; Otsego; Wexford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Eastern Upper and Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 13:20:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-14 23:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination. * Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. * A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades; South Central Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with winds gusting as high as 40 mph in exposed areas. * WHERE...Southern Oregon Cascades above 5000 feet including portions of Highways 138, 62, 230, and 140 near Diamond Lake, Crater Lake, and Lake of the Woods. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads may become snow covered and slippery. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of one inch per hour snowfall rates has a 60% chance of occuring between 4 PM and 8 PM. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for De Kalb, Kane, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. Target Area: De Kalb; Kane; Lee WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...A period of freezing rain and sleet quickly changing to wet snow expected overnight. After a break in the accumulating wintry precipitation Thursday morning, wind driven snow is expected Thursday afternoon and early evening. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze are expected. North winds gusting as high as 35 mph Thursday afternoon. * WHERE...Lee, De Kalb and Kane Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could reduce visibility Thursday afternoon. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday commutes.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys, West Glacier Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 09:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. The most focused snowfall amounts will occur in and around the Ferndale to Swan Lake region. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Alfalfa, Grant, Harper, Kay, Woods, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Alfalfa; Grant; Harper; Kay; Woods; Woodward WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest Oklahoma. * WHEN...From this evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 14:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 248 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy rain over the Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rain is expected during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll, Pulaski, White by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 20:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-20 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Carroll; Pulaski; White The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana Wabash River near Bluffton IN affecting Wells County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Ohio North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, White and Carroll Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Marshall, Fulton IN, Starke and Kosciusko Counties. Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Adams and Wells Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier affecting Williams County. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting Allen IN, De Kalb and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Fulton OH, Williams and Defiance Counties. .Additional rain and snowmelt early next week will slow the recession of river levels. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tippecanoe River above Winamac. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Major flooding is in progress. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM EST Saturday the stage was 12.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM EST Saturday was 12.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.5 feet on 01/07/1993. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 01:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany Parish. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Clay, Grant, Mahnomen, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clay; Grant; Mahnomen; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce the visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Las Vegas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 11:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-15 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lake Mead National Recreation Area; Las Vegas Valley; Northeast Clark County; Sheep Range; Southern Clark County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and southern Nevada. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Blowing dust could reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will result in enhanced wave heights on Lake Mead, Lake Mohave, and Lake Havasu, resulting in dangerous boating conditions. Operation of small craft is not advised. Areas of blowing dust is also likely across all of the Mojave Desert.
CLARK COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy