Wilburn “Billy” Pointer Jr, 63

Elizabeth G. Cortes, 89, of Lakeland, peacefully went to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. Her loving, kind and gracious heart was admired by all who had the privilege to know and work with her; humble service to others characterized her life. She was a devoted spouse, loving mother, grandmother, and dedicated friend. Elizabeth accomplished many things in her 89 years. Always service oriented, her hands were never idle as she sought to do good each day. Skilled in the art of homemaking, she used her heart and hands to bless the lives of others, nourishing their bodies as well as our souls. She left a legacy to her family of God’s amazing love and grace and set an example for her children and grandchildren that will lead them all their lives. Elizabeth exhibited extraordinary yet simple faith and grit in challenging times. She touched the lives of all within her family circle and considered her family her most prized possession.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO