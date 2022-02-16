ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Wilburn “Billy” Pointer Jr, 63

By Funeral home named below
 4 days ago

Wilburn “Billy” Pointer, Jr. passed away at home in Lakeland on Monday, February 14, 2022, at the age of 63. Billy was born in Carrollton, Georgia to parents Wilburn Sr. and Daisy Mae Pointer. He moved to Lakeland at the age of...

John Joseph Callahan, 76

John Joseph Callahan was born in Oakland, California, on June 27, 1945, to Frank Callahan and Mary Callahan Ryan-Pardini, and passed into the Presence of God on February 15, 2022. John was a radioman in the United States Navy, receiving an honorable discharge. He returned to school, earning a degree...
LAKELAND, FL
Herman Guy Smith Jr, 80

Herman Guy Smith, Jr., of Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 12, 2022. He was 80 years old. Guy was born May 22, 1941, in Gulf Hammock, FL to Herman Sr. and Irene Smith. He graduated top of his class from Chiefland High School in 1958 at the age of 16. As an active young man, he played football, basketball, baseball and loved fishing with his father throughout the abundant Florida fishing holes near his childhood home. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Corrections. After college, he began work as a juvenile counselor in Tampa, FL, where he met and married Linda Creighton Smith in 1963. They moved to Oxford, Mississippi, where he earned his Juris Doctorate degree from Ole Miss Law School. Following graduation, they moved back to Tampa, FL, and then to Lakeland, FL in 1973 with their three loving children Beverly, Brad, and Jennifer. After practicing law for several years, Guy founded his own successful law practice, and began several entrepreneurial ventures including retail stores, multiple land development projects (office and retail), and two daycare centers.
LAKELAND, FL
Elizabeth G. Cortes, 89

Elizabeth G. Cortes, 89, of Lakeland, peacefully went to her heavenly home on Thursday, February 3, 2022. She was a Godly woman who loved the Lord and served Him faithfully. Her loving, kind and gracious heart was admired by all who had the privilege to know and work with her; humble service to others characterized her life. She was a devoted spouse, loving mother, grandmother, and dedicated friend. Elizabeth accomplished many things in her 89 years. Always service oriented, her hands were never idle as she sought to do good each day. Skilled in the art of homemaking, she used her heart and hands to bless the lives of others, nourishing their bodies as well as our souls. She left a legacy to her family of God’s amazing love and grace and set an example for her children and grandchildren that will lead them all their lives. Elizabeth exhibited extraordinary yet simple faith and grit in challenging times. She touched the lives of all within her family circle and considered her family her most prized possession.
LAKELAND, FL
Dorothy S. Reinsch, 90

Dorothy S. Reinsch passed away at her home on Friday, January 7, 2022, with her two loving cats by her side. She was 90 years old, born February 24, 1931. She was born and raised in suburban Chicago, Illinois. Dorothy, a recent graduate with a degree from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Science in Food Science and Human Nutrition, married Robert T. Reinsch, another recent graduate as a mechanical engineer, on August 6, 1952. They lived in Oklahoma, Louisiana, and finally Florida. She was a member of Sigma Kappa sorority and Alpha Lambda Delta honor society. After moving to Lakeland, she was active with Welcome Wagon, Garden Club, and her church. She also taught migrant children before becoming a schoolteacher with Polk County. She later received a Master of Science in Science Education from Florida Institute of Technology in 1977.
LAKELAND, FL
Terry Malcolm Lennox, 81

Terry Malcolm Lennox was born on October 30, 1940, in Canton, Ohio, and passed into eternity on December 29, 2021. A true Scotsman to the core, Terry was a faithful husband to Candace, and proud father and grandfather to Stacy, Brian, and Jacob. He loved Jesus, America, and was a Vietnam Veteran who served in the Air Force. He so loved his sister Susan, niece Beth, and nephew Rob, whom he considered like a son. Terry enjoyed the company of his favorite Auntie and Uncle, Nancy and Larry Huff, who live nearby.
LAKELAND, FL
John Rafic, 88

John Rafic, born May 1st, 1933, passed peacefully to God early on Sunday morning the 23rd of January 2022. He was a man of great faith, a man of peace who never closed the door on anyone. He was the most patient soul brimming with kindness for friends and strangers alike. A devoted husband to Maria Rafic, beloved father of two daughters, Mary and Michele, and wise grandfather to Christopher Sebastian Stotridge.
LAKELAND, FL
