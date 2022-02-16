ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Interior by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-18 03:52:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Central Interior WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning starts Thursday

A WINTER STORM WARNING will be in effect from 8am - midnight today. Expect a mixed precipitation of rain, freezing rain and sleet for the morning commute and snow mixing in by late morning. The precipitation will likely turn to heavy snow this afternoon. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8" plus. Ice accumulations will of around 0.1" will also be possible, especially for southern Michiana. Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. Traveling will become difficult Thursday afternoon/evening.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com

National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory for four counties, including Lorain and Medina, through Sunday night. Heavy snows possible in other counties as well

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Lorain and Medina counties could see up to six inches of snowfall by the end of the day Sunday, according to a Winter Weather Advisory issued by the National Weather Service’s Cleveland office. The advisory went into effect about 9 a.m. Sunday for Erie, Huron,...
LORAIN, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northern Rocky Mountain Front by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 11:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-21 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Northern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of between 6 and 12 inches at lower elevation, with 12 to 24 inches possible in the mountains and over Marias Pass. * WHERE...Northern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...From Saturday morning through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Severe to extreme conditions are expected for newborn livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong wind gusts during the day on Saturday could lead to significant blowing and drifting of the falling and or fallen snow along and west of the United States Highway 89 corridor, especially west of Browning along United States Hwy 2.
GLACIER COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory#Preparedness#Central Interior
Central Illinois Proud

Winter Storm Watch: Heavy Rain, Ice & Snow Expected Thursday

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) – The National Weather Service has issued Winter Storm Watches for Central Illinois from late Wednesday night through Thursday evening. A strong winter storm will bring heavy rain, freezing rain, heavy snow and strong winds to the region. Key Takeaways. Periods of heavy rain likely Wednesday...
PEORIA, IL
Daily Voice

Here's When Major New Storm Will Bring Mix Of Snow, Sleet, Rain To Region

A new major winter storm that will make its way across the country will bring a mix of snow, sleet and rain to the region toward the end of the week. Tuesday, Feb. 1 will start out with clear skies on a cold and dry day a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values between 5 and 15 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds will increase during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
KYTV

Major winter storm on the way

How to keep your well from freezing during during winter storm. Fire damages buildings in downtown West Plains, Mo. What was that strange swirling light in the Ozarks sky on Monday night?. Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson addresses the state on COVID-19, other concerns (Feb. 1, 2022) Governor Hutchison addressed the...
WEST PLAINS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WWLP

Winter outlook for the rest of February

February is usually a pretty snowy month but so far we haven't seen very much snow. 22News Storm Team Meteorologist Adam Strzempko is working for you with what we can expect for the rest of the month.
CHICOPEE, MA
KAAL-TV

Snow Update: Monday & Tuesday

We are still expecting significant travel impacts for both Monday and Tuesday as a result of the snow in the forecast. Hence, the ALERT DAY status is still in place. Expect anywhere between 3"-5" of snow for most of the area, with higher snowfall totals expected in southern Minnesota. Mix conditions will be prominent over northern Iowa early on, which will limit snowfall totals. However, that will also result in higher ice accumulation as a result of possible freezing rain and pave the way for more icy spots on roads. Roads will already be getting slick from slushy spots as cars are driving on the roads. Blowing snow will be out as winds continue to blow 15-20 MPH and gust 30 MPH. Combine this with the actual snowfall itself, and there are expected to be points where we see whiteout conditions. As such, you will need extra time heading to and from work both Monday and Tuesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
WWMT

Weather Alert Day update: Impactful Snow Likely Thursday

Kalamazoo | WWMT — A Weather Alert Day remains in place for Thursday as a winter storm is expected to bring several inches of accumulating snow to West Michigan. In advance of the storm, the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, and Hillsdale counties from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, and Eaton counties were added to the Watch this morning. Ultimately, these will probably be converted into Winter Weather Advisories rather than Winter Storm Warnings.
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
ENVIRONMENT
MyWabashValley.com

Big storm on the way

High impact storm is on the way. High of 53 and low of 21 today. No rain today. Terre Haute right now is mild and a SE wind. Temps are warmer today. Big storm is developing west of here. Satellite shows that storm. Radar is all clear. Rain develops tomorrow night and into Thursday before ending as a mix later on Thursday. Rainfall will be heavy, Some ice is possible. Most snow stays NW of here through Thursday evening. It will be windy. Next system has rain early next week. Another bigger storm later next week. Tonight, more clouds and 42. Tomorrow, windy and 57. Cold to start the weekend and warm next week.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WSAW

First Alert Weather Day Monday night to Tuesday Night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Monday night through Tuesday night. The latest winter storm to traverse through the Midwest will be taking a more northerly track in the early half of the new week. This means that the area will be likely impacted by snow, perhaps a wintry mix at times, along with brisk winds causing hazardous travel conditions.
WAUSAU, WI
News 12

STORM WATCH: Possible damaging winds, heavy rain heading into Friday for NYC

Heavy rain with the potential for damaging winds moves in for Friday with temperatures dropping. Friday morning will see heavy rain with wind gusts as high as 50+ mph. There's also a chance for rumbles of thunder and a squall line. Temperatures crash after the storms, down to near 40 by noon, feeling like 25-30. Power outages are possible and likely in some areas. Temperatures then crash to 26 degrees.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy