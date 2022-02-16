ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-17 14:45:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-18 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Anoka, Chisago, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Ramsey, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Anoka; Chisago; Hennepin; Isanti; Kanabec; Ramsey; Washington WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central Minnesota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches possible. Locally higher amounts are possible, particularly in the northern Minnesota counties. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could make for difficult travel.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jasper, Lake, Newton, Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Jasper; Lake; Newton; Porter WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...A period of freezing rain and sleet transitioning over to wet, heavy falling snow possible. Ice accumulations of one to two tenths and total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches with an axis of localized higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana mainly along and south of I-88 and including much of the Chicago metro. * WHEN...Freezing rain and sleet late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Snow and blowing snow Thursday morning through early Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel may become hazardous due to snow and ice covered roads and at times very low visibility including the Thursday morning and afternoon commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy rates of snowfall greater than one inch per hour are possible. This combined with winds gusting as high as 40 mph could result in significant visibility reductions Thursday afternoon and early evening. They heavy and wet nature of the snow could also put strain on tree limbs and power lines which may result in some power outages.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Pitkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 13:20:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 13:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Delta; Eagle; Garfield; Gunnison; Mesa; Pitkin The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Southwestern Eagle County in west central Colorado Pitkin County in west central Colorado Northeastern Delta County in west central Colorado Northeastern Mesa County in west central Colorado Southeastern Garfield County in west central Colorado Northwestern Gunnison County in west central Colorado * Until 145 PM MST. * At 119 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located 7 miles southeast of Carbondale, or 19 miles southeast of Glenwood Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. * This includes the following highways Colorado 82 between mile markers 9 and 53. Colorado 133 between mile markers 34 and 68. Locations impacted include Aspen, Carbondale, Basalt, Marble, Snowmass, Snowmass Village, Meridith, Ragged Mtn, Woody Creek, Redstone, Cattle Creek, El Jebel and Emma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions. Slow Down! Rapid changes in visibility and road conditions are expected with this dangerous snow squall. Be alert for sudden whiteout conditions.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Weather Advisory
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-15 14:50:00 HAST Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall. * WHERE...The island of Hawaii in Hawaii County. * WHEN...Until 600 PM HST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 248 PM HST, radar indicated a nearly stationary band of heavy rain over the Kau district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Additional rain is expected during the next few hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kawa Flats, Punaluu Beach, Naalehu, Pahala, Wood Valley, Hawaiian Ocean View, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Waiohinu, Hawaii Volcanoes Park Kahuku Unit and Discovery Harbour. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 600 PM HST if flooding persists.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 09:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-23 09:34:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Stark FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues. * WHERE...Along the middle branch of the Nimishillen Creek in Canton and along Sandy Creek in Waynesburg. * WHEN...Until 130 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding continues of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 558 AM EST, gauge reports indicate flooding continues along some rivers and creeks in Stark County, including the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek in Canton and the Sandy Creek in Waynesburg. Water levels on these creeks is expected to gradually recede over the weekend. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Canton and Waynesburg. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
STARK COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Hancock, Harrison, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 01:44:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Hancock; Harrison; Jackson COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding possible. * WHERE...In Mississippi, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson Counties. In Louisiana, Southeast St. Tammany Parish. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Franklin, Northern St. Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 03:28:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southwestern St. Lawrence WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Northern St. Lawrence, Northern Franklin and Southwestern St. Lawrence Counties in New York. * WHEN...Through 1 PM EST Today. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult, especially during this morning`s commute. Isolated power outages possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Moderate to heavy snowfall will continue through 7 AM, especially in the northern St. Lawrence Valley along and near the Saint Lawrence River. Highest snowfall amounts are expected in and around Massena. Snowfall will become lighter after 7 AM, and taper off through late morning.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dakota, Goodhue, Rice, Scott, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 12:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 12:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Use extra caution if you must travel through this snow squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until the squall passes your location. Target Area: Dakota; Goodhue; Rice; Scott; Washington AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT DAKOTA...EASTERN SCOTT NORTHWESTERN GOODHUE...NORTHERN RICE...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN PIERCE COUNTIES At 1157 AM CST, a band of heavy snow was located from Cottage Grove to New Prague, moving southeast at 50 mph. Visibilities around 1/4 mile or less are possible with this area of heavy snow. Locations impacted include Faribault, Northfield, Red Wing, Eagan, Woodbury, Burnsville, Lakeville, Apple Valley, Shakopee, Cottage Grove, Inver Grove Heights and Savage.
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Barbour, Boone, Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 00:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Barbour; Boone; Braxton; Calhoun; Clay; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Kanawha; Lewis; Logan; McDowell; Mingo; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Northwest Webster; Pleasants; Ritchie; Roane; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Raleigh; Taylor; Tyler; Upshur; Wyoming WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and central, northeast, northern, southeast and southern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Clay, Grant, Mahnomen, West Becker, West Otter Tail, Wilkin by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-18 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Clay; Grant; Mahnomen; West Becker; West Otter Tail; Wilkin WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce the visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 04:30:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-20 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 6 inches. * WHERE...Stevens Pass and Holden Village. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions with difficult travel.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chautauqua, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 12:58:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Chautauqua; Southern Erie WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties. Strongest winds will be close to the Lake Erie shore and I-90 corridor west of the Chautauqua Ridge. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cass, De Kalb, Fulton, Kosciusko, Miami, Noble, Pulaski by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 15:06:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-18 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Cass; De Kalb; Fulton; Kosciusko; Miami; Noble; Pulaski; Steuben; White; Whitley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will lead to areas of blowing snow. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...Until midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will impact the evening commute.
CASS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans, Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 16:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHERN ERIE...NIAGARA...WESTERN ORLEANS AND NORTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES At 604 AM EST, a band of very heavy snow and blowing snow was located along a line extending from Grimsby, Ontario, to Long Point, Ontario. Movement was east at 45 mph. Locations impacted include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Lancaster, Hamburg, Medina, Williamsville, Grand Island and Evans. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 59 and 49. Visibilities are near zero in this band of heavy snow. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one to two inches per hour or more in this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this band of heavy snow.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Duval, Jim Wells, La Salle, Live Oak, McMullen, Webb by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 11:22:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and very warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Residents should avoid outdoor activities involving sparks or open flames. Report wildfires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Duval; Jim Wells; La Salle; Live Oak; McMullen; Webb RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR VERY LOW RH AND GUSTY WINDS FOR THE RIO GRANDE PLAINS AND BRUSH COUNTRY * AFFECTED AREA...La Salle...McMullen...Live Oak...Webb Duval...Jim Wells. * TIMING...9 AM to 8 PM CST Thursday. * WIND...Northwest around 20 MPH with occasional gusts to 30 MPH before noon. Winds will shift to the north and northeast around sunset with gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Falling to 10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 08:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PST THIS MORNING Patchy dense fog will persist until later this morning, otherwise the fog has lifted and the Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire at 9 AM PST.
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Athens, Morgan, Vinton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 16:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 23:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Athens; Morgan; Vinton; Washington FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Ohio, including the following counties, Athens, Morgan, Perry, Vinton and Washington. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A cold front will affect portions of southeast Ohio and West Virginia tonight. This will provide 1 to 2 inches of rainfall which may result in flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Butte, Harding, Northern Meade Co Plains, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-20 18:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-22 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch means heavy snow, strong winds, freezing precipitation, and cold temperatures are possible. Monitor NOAA weather radio, local radio or television, or the Internet for updates on this potentially dangerous storm. Take time to prepare for severe winter conditions before the storm develops. Target Area: Butte; Harding; Northern Meade Co Plains; Perkins; Southern Meade Co Plains; Ziebach WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches possible across northwest South Dakota, with 4 to 7 inches possible across far northeast Wyoming. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Cheyenne River Reservation. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
BUTTE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: District of Columbia WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of The District of Columbia, central, north central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, northern and northwest Virginia and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy