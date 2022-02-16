Winter Weather Advisory issued for Upper Koyukuk Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-18 16:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT NORTHERN ERIE...NIAGARA...WESTERN ORLEANS AND NORTHEASTERN CHAUTAUQUA COUNTIES At 604 AM EST, a band of very heavy snow and blowing snow was located along a line extending from Grimsby, Ontario, to Long Point, Ontario. Movement was east at 45 mph. Locations impacted include Buffalo, Cheektowaga, Niagara Falls, West Seneca, North Tonawanda, Clarence, Lockport, Lackawanna, Kenmore, Depew, Amherst, Tonawanda, Dunkirk, Fredonia, Lancaster, Hamburg, Medina, Williamsville, Grand Island and Evans. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 59 and 49. Visibilities are near zero in this band of heavy snow. The snow can accumulate at a rate of one to two inches per hour or more in this band of heavy snow. Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions. Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this band of heavy snow.
