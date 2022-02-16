Winter Weather Advisory issued for Yukon Flats and Surrounding Uplands by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 17:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters. Target Area: Grundy; Will FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by the combination of moderate rainfall and runoff from snowmelt. * WHERE...Portions of north central Illinois and northeast Illinois, including the following counties, in north central Illinois, De Kalb, La Salle, Lee and Ogle. In northeast Illinois, Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake IL, McHenry and Will. * WHEN...Until 930 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 926 PM CST, doppler radar indicated moderate rain. Up to 1/2 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of locally up to 1 inch are possible over the area before the rain changes to a wintry mix overnight. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero, Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook, Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn and Mount Prospect. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0