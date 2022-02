One by one, the Major League Baseball players came to the witness stand. "I took opioid pills," they said. All said they got the pills from the same person. For some it was for pain, and for others it was recreational. But for one of their own, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, taking opioids proved fatal. He died in a 2019 overdose, joining the half a million people in the US who have similarly perished in the last decade, and showing how the lethal epidemic has swept through the nation and into America’s iconic sport.

MLB ・ 20 HOURS AGO