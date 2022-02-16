LOCAL ROUNDUP: Andrews wins semifinal match

EDEN – T.W. Andrews rolled past Reidsville 60-35 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the Mid-State 2A Conference girls basketball tournament at Morehead. Jurnee Flowers scored 15 points to lead the Lady Raiders (18-3), followed by Sanai Johnson with 14 points and Zaria Scott with eight points. Andrews, the undefeated regular-season champion, will face either West Stokes or McMichael in the championship Friday at 6 p.m. at Morehead.

SW GUILFORD GIRLS, WESTERN GUILFORD

HIGH POINT – Second-seeded Southwest Guilford topped seventh-seeded Western Guilford 46-27 on Tuesday at Southwest in the first round of the Metro 4A Conference girls basketball tournament. The Cowgirls (18-3) will host rival Ragsdale, seeded third, tonight at 6.

SW GUILFORD BOYS, NORTHERN GUILFORD

GREENSBORO – Sixth-seeded Southwest Guilford fell to third-seeded Northern Guilford 92-72 on Tuesday at Northern in the first round of the Metro 4A Conference boys basketball tournament. The Cowboys, who trailed 41-28 at halftime, moved to 8-14 overall.

HP CENTRAL BOYS, DUDLEY

GREENSBORO – Seventh-seeded High Point Central lost 84-47 against second-seeded Dudley on Tuesday at Dudley in the first round of the Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball tournament. The Bison moved to 5-19 overall.

HP CENTRAL GIRLS, SMITH

GREENSBORO – Eighth-seeded High Point Central fell 66-22 to top-seeded Smith on Tuesday in the opening round of the Mid-State 3A Conference girls basketball tournament. The Bison moved to 1-23 overall.

RAGSDALE BOYS, WESTERN GUILFORD

JAMESTOWN – Second-seeded Ragsdale defeated seventh-seeded Western Guilford 66-44 on Tuesday at Ragsdale in the first round of the Metro 4A Conference boys basketball tournament. The Tigers improved to 18-5 and will host third-seeded Northern Guilford at Ragsdale at 6 p.m.

OAK GROVE BOYS, NORTH DAVIDSON

WELCOME – Fifth-seeded Oak Grove toppled fourth-seeded North Davidson 66-35 on Tuesday at North in the opening round of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference boys basketball tournament.

Luke Long scored 18 points to lead the Grizzlies (7-16), who led 35-15 at halftime. Lane Kimmer added 16 points while Gavin Stinson had nine points.

LEDFORD GIRLS, MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

WALLBURG – Third-seeded Ledford defeated sixth-seeded Montgomery Central 53-20 on Tuesday at Ledford in the first round of the Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference girls basketball tournament. Sarah Ledbetter scored 18 points to lead the Panthers (13-9), who led 31-8 at halftime. Morgan Harrison and Aaliyah Townes each added eight points.

Ledford will face second-seeded Oak Grove tonight at 6 at tournament host Oak Grove.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD BOYS, EASTERN GUILFORD

GREENSBORO – Fourth-seeded Southern Guilford beat fifth-seeded Eastern Guilford 80-71 on Tuesday at Southern in the first round of the Mid-State 3A Conference boys basketball tournament. Jamias Ferere scored 22 points to lead the Storm (17-8). Jucqarie Love followed with 18 points, while Zymir German chipped in 12 points.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD GIRLS, ATKINS

WINSTON-SALEM – Seventh-seeded Southern Guilford lost 38-25 against second-seeded Atkins on Tuesday at Atkins in the opening round of the Mid-State 3A Conference girls basketball tournament.

BISHOP McGUINNESS GIRLS, WINSTON-SALEM PREP

SUMMERFIELD – Top-seeded Bishop McGuinness defeated fourth-seeded Winston-Salem Prep 70-33 on Tuesday at Bethany Community in the first round of the Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls basketball tournament.

Adelaide Jernigan scored 23 points to lead the Villains (19-6), who led 34-18 at halftime. Tate Chappell also scored 14 points, while Kiersten Varner chipped in 10 points.

Bishop will face either second-seeded NC Leadership Academy or third-seeded Cornerstone Charter on Friday at 6 p.m. at Bethany Community.

WESTCHESTER CD BOYS, BURLINGTON CHRISTIAN

BURLINGTON – Westchester Country Day fell 56-43 against eighth-seeded Burlington Christian on Tuesday at Burlington Chrisrtian in the first round of the NCISAA 2A boys basketball tournament. Griffin Powell scored 22 points to lead the Wildcats, who finished the season at 5-12 overall. Josh Bayne and MJ Edwards each added eight points.

SWIMMING

NCISAA DIV. III CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO – Skylar Manning medaled in the backstroke and Westchester Country Day posted two top-20 finishes in the team standings to highlight Tuesday’s NCISAA Division III swimming championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

Manning was third in the girls 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:05.20, as the top finisher for the Wildcats, who were 11th in the girls standings with 78 points and 18th in the boys standings with 25 points.

Gaston Day won the girls team title with 213 points, while Caldwell captured the boys team title with 252 points.

Also finishing in the top 10 were: Elizabeth Foster (eighth – girls 100 butterfly, 1:15.60) and Manning (10th – girls 100 free, 1:02.10), along with the girls 200 medley (eighth – 2:12.46) and girls 400 free (10th – 4:37.29) relays.

NCISAA DIV. II CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO – High Point Christian posted 14 top-10 finishes and finished in the top 10 in both team standings to key Tuesday’s NCISAA Division II swimming championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.

The girls were fifth with 156 points, while the boys were ninth with 73. Forsyth Country Day won the girls team title with 380 points, and Asheville School won the boys team title with 427.

Finishing in the top 10 for the Cougars were: Emeline Martin (fifth – girls 50 free, 26.32; sixth – girls 100 free, 58.59), Addie Spencer (10th – girls 50 free, 27.68; ninth – girls 100 backstroke, 1:11.02), Taylor Collins (seventh – girls 100 butterfly, 1:08.25; fifth – girls 100 backstroke, 1:07.09), Cameron Martin (10th – girls 100 free, 1:02.19), Reade Guthrie (ninth – boys 500 free, 5:42.41; sixth – boys 100 backstroke, 1:02.34) and Catie McDonald (seventh – girls 100 breaststroke, 1:24.81), as well as the girls 200 medley (third – 2:08.12), boys 200 medley (sixth – 1:56.30), girls 200 free (fourth – 1:50.72) and boys 200 free (ninth – 1:45.03) relays.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

HP CHRISTIAN GIRLS, WESTCHESTER CD

HIGH POINT – High Point Christian beat Westchester Country Day 38-8 in girls basketball Tuesday at HPCA.

Sara Kate Carr scored 16 points to lead the Cougars, followed by MJ Henning with 10 points and Blakely Bowman with four points.

HPCA will host Forsyth Country Day for the conference championship this afternoon at 5.

COMMUNITY COLLEGE BASKETBALL

DDCC, PITT CC

THOMASVILLE – Davidson-Davie Community College defeated Pitt Community College 81-64 in men’s basketball Tuesday at Brinkley Gym.

LJ Rogers scored 18 points to lead the Storm (25-2 overall, 19-1 conference), who led 40-27 at halftime. Bryce Douglas added 16 points and four assists, while Jarvis Tillman had 13 points and 12 rebounds.

DDCC, which made 10 3-pointers, forced 25 turnovers – leading to a 26-17 advantage in points off turnovers. The Storm, who grabbed 45 rebounds, also had a 14-6 advantage in second-chance points.

DDCC will host Johnston Community College on Thursday at 7 p.m