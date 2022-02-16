Smith steps down as HPU coach

Tubby Smith speaks with the media following High Point University's game against North Carolina A&T on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Qubein Center. Michael Lindsay l HPE

HIGH POINT — Tubby Smith ended his tenure as High Point University’s men’s head basketball coach Wednesday.

Absent from the sidelines for three weeks, Smith stepped down, citing his time away from the program after contracting COVID for the second time in a year, according to a university release.

Smith, who played for HPU from 1969-73, was last on the sidelines on Jan. 19 (a 70-66 loss to Charleston Southern) and missed nine games.

The release said Smith, who was head coach at seven schools during a stellar 30-year head coaching career and won a national championship at Kentucky in 1998, will assist with alumni and community engagement plus fundraising through the end of the year.

“Working at my alma mater during this stage of my career has been a dream,” Smith said. “Moving forward, Donna and I will continue the work we have done for over two decades to support and assist the university as proud alums of HPU.

“HPU will always have a very special place in our hearts as we met and fell in love here at High Point. Our commitment and passion for HPU will never wane, and we intend to continue to be an integral part of its growth and prosperity well into the future.”

Smith’s son, associate head coach G.G. Smith will take over as head coach for the remainder of this season and in 2022-23. G.G. Smith had been acting head coach in his father’s absence.

Tubby Smith was hired at HPU after he was let go at Memphis following the 2017-18 season. He was introduced with much fanfare at the same time plans for the Qubein Arena were announced and with hopes that he would give the program a boost out of mediocrity.

Smith donated seven figures toward construction of the arena, which opened this season, and the court is named for him and his wife.

The Panthers’ struggles continued under Smith. He started with a 16-15 mark in 2018-19, then had losing records in his last two seasons and finished with a 36-53 mark. Smith was 11-15 this season, including the nine games he missed but was still listed as head coach.

After Tubby Smith missed his first game, a university spokesman said that he expected Smith to return in a week. After Smith continued to miss games, G.G. Smith said his father had COVID symptoms and there was no timetable for his return.

Tubby Smith’s other head coach stops were at Tulsa, Georgia, Kentucky, Minnesota and Texas Tech. He took all of those schools to the NCAA tournament a combined 18 times and is one of three coaches to take five schools to the NCAA tournament.

Smith finishes with a 633-353 career record that includes 20 seasons in which he posted 20 wins. His national championship run was his only trip to the final four and he made just one NCAA trip in his last seven full seasons. He was named national Coach of the Year three times and received the John R. Wooden Legends of Coaching Awards in 2016.

Kentucky honored Smith on Dec. 31 by hanging a jersey with his name from the rafters of Rupp Arena.

G.G. Smith has been a head coach once previously — for five seasons (2013-14 through 2017-18) at Loyola Maryland. He had a record of 59-98 with no winning seasons. He went 35-55 in Patriot League games and never finished above sixth in the league.

The Panthers have gone 4-5 in the games that G.G. Smith served as acting head coach.