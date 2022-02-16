ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

DoorDash earnings: Business expands, growth slows

By Jack Daleo
freightwaves.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after releasing its first earnings report as a public company, DoorDash is a mixed bag. The food delivery platform released its earnings results for Q4 and FY2021 on Wednesday, posting record quarterly highs in total orders, marketplace gross order value, monthly active users (MAUs) and revenue. But it also...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Furniture business expanding with new store

A furniture retailer has announced its expansion with the opening of a second showroom. Hafren Furnishers of Llanidloes in Mid Wales, is to open the premises in Llanbadarn Fawr, Aberystwyth, later this year. Located in the former Cambrian Printers site at Llanbadarn Fawr, the showroom will feature a modern bedroom...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

Truckload rate inflation suggests that service was extremely undervalued by shippers

Chart of the Week: Van Contract Initial report average base rate per mile, Van Outbound Tender Rejection Index – USA SONAR: VCRPM1.USA, VOTRI.USA. Contract rates for dry van truckload have increased roughly 25% over the past year, or 59 cents per mile, according to FreightWaves invoice data. In the meantime, carrier compliance rates for accepting electronic requests for capacity have only improved to 81.9% from 78.5%, according to FreightWaves tender data — basically simple cost inflation for getting the same product.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

FreightTech firm aims to fill trucking niche with pay-per-day insurance coverage

With annual insurance costs for owner-operators and small fleets reaching anywhere from $8,000 to $25,000 or more per truck, being at the wheel of your own operation can be overwhelming. A solution for transporters facing escalating costs could be usage-based insurance, which is available to owner-operators and small fleets that...
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

DoorDash soars in relief rally following earnings topper

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) soared after reporting Q4 revenue ahead of the consensus expectation. Orders rose 35% during the quarter to 369M and the marketplace gross order value was 36% higher to $11.16B. Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $47M vs. $94M a year ago. Contribution profit was $291M vs. $230M a year...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dash#Ebitda
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Port of NY/NJ maintains fluidity amid record growth

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week. FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Developments and trends at the Port of New York. DETAILS: The Port of New York/New Jersey had a record 2021, finishing 14,000 twenty-foot equivalent units shy of 9 million. The volume was 18% above that in 2020, which was a record year itself.
ECONOMY
komando.com

Smishing is spreading – How to spot it

If you aren’t up-to-date on the biggest scamming schemes, you’re putting yourself at risk. There are a lot of widespread cons that many people don’t know about. Tap or click here for seven new scams to watch out for. Take smishing, for example. While it isn’t all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
freightwaves.com

Supply chain signals: New-container prices and production finally peak

For a telling window on the global supply chain crisis, watch the market for the containers themselves: the commoditized, corrugated steel boxes that move the world’s cargo. The extremely consolidated container manufacturing industry in China built more containers than ever before in 2021: 7.18 million twenty-foot equivalent units, according to consultancy Drewry, up 130% from 2020 and 62% from the previous record year in 2018.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
freightwaves.com

GSCW chat: Where are oil & gas prices and production headed in 2022?

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: With U.S. oil and gas production on the rise once again, are levels going back to where they were a few years ago?. DETAILS: Ben Shattuck of WoodMac, one of the leading oil and gas research companies in the world, sits down with Kevin Hill of FreightWaves to discuss the state of the U.S. upstream sector. It has gone through huge volatility in recent years, with prices and production plunging at the start of the pandemic, only to find itself looking at $100 (per barrel) oil and rebounding output. But is that rebound going to be enough to meet world demand?
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Haul lands $10M in funding, plans expansion of on-demand driver platform

For an industry that seems to be in desperate need of truck drivers to meet peak volume demands, Haul has arrived at the right time. The on-demand truck driver platform announced Wednesday that it has closed a $10 million funding round led by B Capital Group. Haul’s new funding adds to a $3 million seed round announced in February 2021.
INDUSTRY
Front Office Sports

Roblox Growth Slows, Stock Tumbles

Roblox showed substantial growth in the last three months of 2021, but missed estimates causing a precipitous drop in its stock price. The gaming and virtual environment platform saw Q4 revenue escalate 83% year-over-year to $568.8 million. Full-year revenue for the company, which went public in March 2021, more than doubled to $1.9 billion.
STOCKS
WFMZ-TV Online

GSK reports sales and earnings growth

They called former British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, The Iron Lady, because of her fortitude. Emma Walmsley, GSK (GlaxoSmithKline) chief executive officer, could be a worthy successor to Thatcher to wear that title. Walmsley and GSK, with facilities in Collegeville and Valley Forge, Pa., have been under assault by activist...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

DTE Energy: Earnings Show Slow And Steady Growth And Focus On Renewables

DTE Energy's Q4 results show the slow and steady growth that we have come to expect from the company. On Thursday, February 10, 2022, Detroit-based electric utility DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. These results were better than analysts expected as the company's earnings per share did beat expectations but the market was most certainly not impressed as the stock's price took a beating on the news. With that said though, utilities tend to be favored by relatively conservative risk-averse investors because of their relatively stable cash flows and finances, which we certainly do see here. The company also continued to advance on its "green" ambitions, which are something that I have discussed in various previous articles on the company. There may overall be some reasons for investors to take advance of the stock price decline and grab a 3.05% dividend yield.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Unum Group: Slowing Dividend Growth

A major attraction of UNM is its dividend yield of more than 4% and its undervalued price multiples; however, this relative attraction is at risk given high inflation. Unum Group (UNM) provides life, disability and special risk insurance to its customers primarily based in the US. It also has some legacy business in long-term care policies and individual disability (closed block business). Most of its revenue is attributable to the US. UK and Poland, its international segment, contribute less than 10% of revenue.
STOCKS
WVNews

BACK TO BUSINESS: DoorDash will begin lending restaurants money

CHICAGO (WV News) — Some restaurants may be eligible to get financing, DoorDash Capital, to buy equipment or pay rent, officials said recently. DoorDash this week introduced a new program called DoorDash Capital. This financing option will offer cash advances to for purchases for hiring and marketing, officials said.
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

DoorDash to Raise Fees Against McDonald’s That Serve Too Slow

DoorDash Inc. is raising its fees for McDonald’s restaurants that prepare their orders too slowly, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Monday (Feb. 14), a move designed to improve the delivery platform’s efficiency and cut its losses. The company had agreed to a lower base commission rate for...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Reefer capacity remains tight: How to optimize available trailers

While the logistics industry has traditionally leaned on seasonality to understand fluctuations in the market, that strategy doesn’t seem to be working anymore. “If we have learned anything over the past year, it is the fact we cannot apply pre-pandemic patterns to the current freight environment just yet,” said Zach Strickland, director of Freight Market Intelligence at FreightWaves.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy