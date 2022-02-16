DoorDash earnings: Business expands, growth slows

DTE Energy's Q4 results show the slow and steady growth that we have come to expect from the company. On Thursday, February 10, 2022, Detroit-based electric utility DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) announced its fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results. These results were better than analysts expected as the company's earnings per share did beat expectations but the market was most certainly not impressed as the stock's price took a beating on the news. With that said though, utilities tend to be favored by relatively conservative risk-averse investors because of their relatively stable cash flows and finances, which we certainly do see here. The company also continued to advance on its "green" ambitions, which are something that I have discussed in various previous articles on the company. There may overall be some reasons for investors to take advance of the stock price decline and grab a 3.05% dividend yield.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO