Plans for a new food hall, office space, and affordable housing in NoDa

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Change is coming.

We’ve been watching Charlotte’s landscape change every single day. One popular street will be looking completely different in a few years.

There’s one word to describe what’s happening off of North Davidson Street.

“So much is changing so fast,” said Taisha Popple.

New.

“There’s a new stoplight, right at the corner now,” said Stefanie Satterfield.

While there are plenty of obvious sounds of what’s going on, there are also signs.

“I just noticed that,” said Taisha.

“Oh, that must be new. I don’t know if I’ve seen that one,” said Stefanie.

Stefanie manages Ebb and Flow off of North Davidson in the Villa Heights neighborhood.

Across the street, a yellow zoning sign. Up the street, fenced-off construction, and even more zoning signs. But also, down Davidson, there’s more.

“There are some tow companies that I saw some ‘for sale’ signs on those and those are huge lots,” said Stefanie.

For years, North Davidson Street has undergone a transformation. Apartment complexes have been built up and businesses have lined the street. However, more change is coming. Several more apartment complexes are being built in the area. There are plans for a new food hall and office space .

“In that short amount of time, it’s been changing so much. Any type of land or warehouse, that was there that wasn’t in use is turning into something new,” said Stefanie.

Across the street from Ebb and Flow is a zoning sign. Up the street, near Jordan Place, another zoning sign is up. According to the city zoning website , it’s all part of a project to build affordable housing in the area.

“I’m seeing more people of color in NoDa which is amazing, that’s a beautiful plus for me,” said Taisha.

Taisha has been working at Hobbyist for the last year. She said, Davidson has become a neighborhood street where people can walk and businesses can leave their doors open for people to come in. She said, what she loves about the area is how artistic it is. So, even with all the new stuff coming in, she hopes it will stick to its roots.

“The art district is where it all started for NoDa, it should still be artsy and diverse,” said Taisha.

“Our name is ebb and flow and everything is ebbing and flowing and evolving into something new,” said Stefanie.

Both agree, when done correctly, new is a good thing.

