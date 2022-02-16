Longwood rallies past HPU men

FARMVILLE, Va. — Longwood surged ahead in the last five minutes and defeated High Point University 70-66 in Big South men’s basketball Tuesday inside Willett Hall.

HPU led most of a 12-minute stretch in the second half before Nate Lliteras canned a 3 and put the first-place Lancers ahead with 4:23 left in regulation. That was the start of a 9-1 run that left Longwood ahead 67-61 with 1:59 to go. HPU was unable to get closer than 3 the rest of the way.

Longwood improved to 19-6 and 11-1 in the Big South while HPU slipped to 11-15. 5-7.

Zach Austin led the Panthers with 17 points. John-Michael Wright had 16 and Jaden House with 11.

HPU and Longwood meet again today in the Qubein Center at 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOILING SPRINGS — Gardner-Webb took control late in the third quarter and defeated High Point University 62-53 in Big South women’s basketball Tuesday inside Paul Porter Arena.

With HPU up 36-34, the Runnin’ Bulldogs scored nine straight points to lead 43-36 with 2:44 left in the third. Gardner-Webb led by three going into the fourth and scored the first five points of the period for a 48-40 advantage. HPU got as close as 50-48 with 4:24 but the Runnin’ Bulldogs scored the next six and led by eight with 2:25 left.

Jordan Edwards scored 16 and Jenson Edwards added 14 as the Panthers hit just 2 of 21 tries from 3-point range and dropped to 12-12 and 9-4 in the Big South. Jenson Edwards grabbed nine rebounds and Claire Wyatt had seven.

Gardner-Webb improved to 13-13, 11-4. Alasia Smith led the Runnin’ Bulldogs scoring with 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jhessyka Williams also had a double-dobule, scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 points. She also dished six assists.

Ki-Ari Cain added 12 points and Emma Capps had 11.

HPU returns to action today at Charleston Southern.