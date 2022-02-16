ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmville, VA

Longwood rallies past HPU men

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago

FARMVILLE, Va. — Longwood surged ahead in the last five minutes and defeated High Point University 70-66 in Big South men’s basketball Tuesday inside Willett Hall.

HPU led most of a 12-minute stretch in the second half before Nate Lliteras canned a 3 and put the first-place Lancers ahead with 4:23 left in regulation. That was the start of a 9-1 run that left Longwood ahead 67-61 with 1:59 to go. HPU was unable to get closer than 3 the rest of the way.

Longwood improved to 19-6 and 11-1 in the Big South while HPU slipped to 11-15. 5-7.

Zach Austin led the Panthers with 17 points. John-Michael Wright had 16 and Jaden House with 11.

HPU and Longwood meet again today in the Qubein Center at 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

BOILING SPRINGS — Gardner-Webb took control late in the third quarter and defeated High Point University 62-53 in Big South women’s basketball Tuesday inside Paul Porter Arena.

With HPU up 36-34, the Runnin’ Bulldogs scored nine straight points to lead 43-36 with 2:44 left in the third. Gardner-Webb led by three going into the fourth and scored the first five points of the period for a 48-40 advantage. HPU got as close as 50-48 with 4:24 but the Runnin’ Bulldogs scored the next six and led by eight with 2:25 left.

Jordan Edwards scored 16 and Jenson Edwards added 14 as the Panthers hit just 2 of 21 tries from 3-point range and dropped to 12-12 and 9-4 in the Big South. Jenson Edwards grabbed nine rebounds and Claire Wyatt had seven.

Gardner-Webb improved to 13-13, 11-4. Alasia Smith led the Runnin’ Bulldogs scoring with 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Jhessyka Williams also had a double-dobule, scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 points. She also dished six assists.

Ki-Ari Cain added 12 points and Emma Capps had 11.

HPU returns to action today at Charleston Southern.

Comments / 0

Related
High Point Enterprise

LOCAL ROUNDUP: Andrews girls win Mid-State tournament crown

EDEN — TW Andrews completed a perfect run through conference play. The top-seeded Lady Raiders defeated second-seeded West Stokes 52-25 in the Mid-State 2A Conference girls basketball championship Friday at Morehead. Alex Belton scored 16 points to lead Andrews (19-3), followed by Zaria Scott with eight points, Jurnee Flowers with seven points and Sanai Johnson with six points. The Lady Raiders will next play in the state playoffs, which begin Tuesday.
BASKETBALL
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
5K+
Followers
206
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy