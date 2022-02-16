ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston is home to worst bottlenecking in the nation, according to report

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWw0O_0eGe4r9R00

It is no secret that Houston is no stranger to bad traffic. According to a new study, Houston is the epicenter of truck bottlenecks in the nation. Bottleneck means a "localized disruption of vehicular traffic on a street, road or highway."

In it's new updated list of top 100 bottlenecks, the American Transportation Research Institute
, Texas is home to 14, with 10 being in the Houston area alone. That is by far the most in any state named.

"Bottlenecks around the state continue to waste time and money, further damaging the already fragile supply chain." John D. Esparza, the Texas Trucking Association president said in a release.

The top three areas where bottlenecking is at an all time high are: I-45 at I-69, I-10 at I-45 and I-45 at Loop 610. This is in conjunction with Houston being met with large travel demands and inhabitants of 7.4 million clashing with large freight flowing through the area's major freeways.

In order to minimize it, it has been proposed to rebuild I-45. When asked why, TxDOT spokeswoman Raquelle Lewis says "The recurring presence of I-45 on this list, and others like it, punctuates the necessity of the (rebuild), specifically the need to reconstruct I-45 to enhance mobility, safety and resiliency as our state continues to see robust population growth and freight traffic."

For more information, click to our partner at the Houston Chronicle.

Comments / 12

Ms. RatherUnique
4d ago

Yeah, it is because everybody is moving here. One if my besties moved back to Houston from the Bay area in Cali. She had to wait 2 weeks for a moving truck because so many people are moving out if Cali because of the cost of leaving. The mgr told her everybody is moving to Texas.

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

4 dead in fiery north Houston crash

Four people died early Friday during a fiery crash in north Houston, according to Houston police. The four were in a sedan that crashed into a tree in the 5700 block of Will Clayton Parkway near Lee Road and caught fire, Lt. Ronnie Wilkens said. An Uber driver — who...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Women warn of attacks by men in Houston

HOUSTON — “I heard footsteps behind me,” remembers Heights resident Laura Radwan. Just over a week ago, she says she was walking her 15-month-old daughter home from the park on 12th street between Cortland and Harvard Streets when a man seen in surveillance video captured by a neighbor's camera approached her.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Leon Hale: The 'sorriest' burgers in Texas

This Leon Hale column appeared in the Houston Post on Jan. 25, 1960. A.J. (Generous Jean) Glasco owns a hamburger and malt drive-in on U.S. 290 at Waller. Three months ago Glasco decided business wasn’t what it ought to be. Maybe, he thought, some highway signs would help. So...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: La Hacienda Ranch in Frisco has roughly three months worth of work before reopening; St. David's to start Leander hospital construction in 2022 and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 16. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 13-14. Dallas-Fort Worth. La Hacienda Ranch management is working to rebuild its kitchen after a fire on July 27 forced the...
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Traffic
Houston, TX
Government
Local
Texas Traffic
Houston Chronicle

800-home community planned for growing area of Montgomery County

Empire Communities is preparing to open a new community in Magnolia with homes starting in the $200,000s. The Toronto-based developer and homebuilder plans to open Emory Glen, a 221-acre community along FM 1488 this summer. Located about five miles west of the Aggie Expressway, just northeast of Ranchcrest Drive, the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottlenecks#Txdot#The Houston Chronicle
News Channel 25

FBI: Louisiana drug dealer pulled over, arrested in Texas

HOUSTON, Texas — A 41-year-old Louisiana man has been sentenced to nearly 27 years in prison on drug and firearm charges, said officials. Travis Demois Wilson was given a 262-month sentence for drug possession and 60 months for firearm charges, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Upon completing...
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: After Beto O’Rourke stumbled on the national stage, Texas won’t be fooled

Regarding “Editorial: We recommend Beto O’Rourke in Democratic primary for Governor,” (Feb. 13): To dismiss Robert O’Rourke’s failed attempt to win the Democratic presidential nomination as “like Icarus, he burned and crashed,” is vastly insufficient. The stage was too big for him, and he made a fool out of himself. Then he wandered off into the wilderness for several months issuing occasional nonsensical remarks about trying to find himself. If he “still inspires hope,” it can be only because of the sorry lot of other Democrat candidates. The Chronicle’s attempt to compare him to a mythological figure won’t fool anybody who watched those debates, where he was a tongue-tied stumblebum. It simply defies credulity that the Chronicle — excuse me, the editorial board — can refer to O’Rourke as “eloquent.”
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Click2Houston.com

Family says missing woman was pulled into random vehicle in SW Houston

HOUSTON – Community activist Quanell X, along with family and friends of a missing Houston woman came together to pass out missing person flyers to bring attention to her disappearance. Sara Goodwin, 18, was last seen at the intersection of South Course Drive and Bissonnet Street in southwest Houston....
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Girl, 9, dies after mistakenly shot by robbery victim

HOUSTON (AP) — A man who had just been robbed at gunpoint at an ATM in southeast Houston opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker but instead shot a 9-year-old girl in a truck driving nearby, police said. The girl later died at a hospital. Arlene Alvarez...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Willie Nelson cancels show at indoor venue in North Texas next month

Country music legend Willie Nelson has canceled his March 19 concert at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth as part of a spate of cancellations on his current tour. According to SavingCountryMusic.com, 88-year-old Nelson announced that he is canceling most concerts at indoor venues for the foreseeable future. Though no specific reason was cited, it likely is due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the publication says.
FORT WORTH, TX
KHOU

Veteran Robin Williams running to replace Mayor Sylvester Turner

HOUSTON — Marine Corps veteran Robin Williams has announced her intention to run to replace outgoing Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who is in his final term. "As a Marine, I am charged to demonstrate leadership, courage and will not back down as your Mayor in the face of adversity," Williams said in a statement.
HOUSTON, TX
iheart.com

Man In Oklahoma Executed On February 17th - Here Was His Last Meal

Gilbert Ray Postelle was executed in Oklahoma and died by lethal injection on February 17th, 15 years after killing four people. Before his execution, he had one last meal. Here's what he ate. We aren't sure of the exact restaurant this came from, although you can guess, his final meal...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KHOU

Woman, teen shot in northeast Houston

HOUSTON — A woman and a 15-year-old boy were shot Wednesday in northeast Houston. This happened in the 8800 block of Denton Street near Homewood Lane. Houston police have not provided any details on how this shooting happened but said both victims are expected to survive. We have a...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
114K+
Followers
12K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy