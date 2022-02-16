ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, GA

Longtime Jefferson County commissioner has died

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01DcoI_0eGe3TLA00

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – Jefferson County District 4 Commissioner H.G. (Tommy) New has passed away.

According to the press release, New passed away Wednesday, February 16th a little after noon.

New served on the Board of Commissioners for over 42 years also serving as Chairman for a term.

According to the release, New was an active member of the Louisville United Methodist Church and participated in the prison ministry program for over 34 years.

ALSO ON WJBF: Glenn Hills M.S. principal reassigned

Commissioner New serviced in the U.S. Navy and was a semi-retired forester.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WJBF

Allendale school leaders to discuss modified school calendar

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Allendale County School District will hold a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, February 24. It will take place in the cafeteria of Allendale-Fairfax Elementary School at 6:30 p.m. School leaders are expected to discuss the modified school calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WJBF

County leaders remember District 4 Commissioner Tommy New

JEFFERSON COUNTY, G.A. (WJBF) – Jefferson County is mourning the loss of long-serving commissioner Tommy New. New died Wednesday. He served as a commissioner from District 4 for more than 40 years. “He’s touched just about everything in this community,” said County Commissioner Chairman Mitchell McGraw. Serving Jefferson County was more than just a job […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, GA
City
Louisville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

South Carolina to scale back COVID-19 testing program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina health officials said Friday that they will begin to close COVID-19 testing sites across the state due to the growing availability of at-home rapid tests. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will start shutting down state-managed testing sites beginning March 1, the agency announced in a […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJBF

Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis faces new ethics violations

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis is facing new allegations of ethics violations. The amended complaint, dated February 1st, states that Davis filed an Affidavit of Exemption — meaning he would not run an active campaign in January 2020. According to state law — that means candidates cannot collect more than $2500 in contributions […]
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#The U S Navy#Forester
WJBF

Aiken city leaders get update on new development project

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — City leaders in Aiken are learning more about a major revitalization effort in the downtown area. “It struggled for a long time to be a hotel where people would wanna stay,” Michael Kimmerly told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagestalk about Hotel Aiken. Kimmerly has lived in Aiken for more […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Community food, clothing drive in Grovetown Tuesday

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — A mobile food pantry will be held at Grovetown Elementary School on Tuesday, February 22. The event is from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Food is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. To receive help, you would need a complete an emergency food assistance application and have a Georgia state ID. […]
GROVETOWN, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

Visit Aiken Ambassador Initiative hopes to increase tourism in the city

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- The City of Aiken’s tourism department is taking a new approach to increasing tourism. It’s called the Visit Aiken Ambassador Initiative. The program is a partnership is between the tourism department and USC-Aiken. The goal is to teach local businesses how to create a good relationship with tourists and keep them coming […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

Georgia state official is accused of faking pregnancies

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia state official is accused of faking multiple pregnancies and using at least one of those ruses to get out of work and be paid for the time off. A Fulton County grand jury indicted Robin Folsom, former director of external affairs for the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency, on three felony […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Glenn Hills M.S. principal reassigned

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WJBF) – Some charges are on the horizon in leadership for several schools in Richmond County. Glenn Hills Middle is one of the schools getting a new principal Monday. Several parents recently complained about fights there. Fights at Glen Hills Middle have made their rounds on social media. We spoke with a mother […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Man wanted for aggravated assault in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office reports 26-year-old Sheronne Harris is wanted for an Aggravated Assault incident that happened on the 3100 block of Spicewood Drive. The incident happened Friday. Harris was last seen fleeing west on foot from the aforementioned location. He is described as 6’01” and 150 pounds. Harris should […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy