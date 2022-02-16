ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

LSO’s annual ‘Rising Stars Concerto’ to feature some of top young musicians in tri-states

By Mike Tighe
 4 days ago
William Gannon is an 11th-grade pianist from Mendota Heights, Minn. (LSO photo)
Preston Atkins, a senior at Idyllwild Arts Academy in Cedar Falls, Iowa, also was a finalist last year. (LSO photo)

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Some of the top piano and instrumental musicians from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa will take the stage March 5 for the Richard Record Rising Stars Concerto Competition at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.

This is the 23rd year of the competition, a Mayo Clinic Educational Program of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra that recognizes high-level piano and instrumental performers from the tri-state area. It will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., with tickets costing from $11 to $49.

The three finalists will perform during the LSO concert, “The Young Tchaikovsky and Rising Stars.”

They will compete for the top three prizes: the Dick Schroeder first place prize of $2,000, the Jane Saline second place award of $1,500 and the Jan and Thomas Brock third place prize of $1,000. Each student will perform one movement from the competition repertoire list, and the winner will be announced at the concert.

The finalists are:

  • William Gannon, an 11th-grade pianist from Mendota Heights, Minn., finished first in the 2021 MTNA senior piano competition, second in the 2021 Schubert Club Scholarship Competition and received an honorable mention at the 2021 LSO competition.
  • Preston Atkins, a senior at Idyllwild Arts Academy in Cedar Falls, Iowa, won the Midwest Double Reed Society’s 2021 Competition and was a finalist in the LSO’s competition in 2021.
  • Jacob Taggart, a junior from Blaine, Minn., won first in the Great Composers International Competition, the Thursday Musical Young Artist Scholarship Competition, and the Golden Valley Orchestra Young Artist Concerto Competition. He received honorable mention and semi-finalist prizes at the LSO’s competition in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Taggart and his sister Emma, who was an LSO winner in 2018, perform as a piano duo called Taggart Squared.

Also performing will be Aurora Wang, a junior pianist at Mounds View High School in Shoreview, Minn., who won the LSO competition last year.

Other winners in the overall competition include:

• Evelyn Rohrbach from Hammond, Wis., won the Jay and Dawn Jaehnke Semi-finals Award.

• Tasha Piyabongkarn of Plymouth, Minn., John Bolstad Honorable Mention Award.

• Kana Aihara from Roseville, Minn., Bill Koutsky Honorable Mention Award.

Concert tickets, ranging in price from $11 to $49, are available through the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra website.

Eau Claire hosting Home and Garden Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) – The 43rd annual Home and Garden Show starts tomorrow in Eau Claire. Everything starts at 1 p.m. at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center. More than 100 vendors will take part to help anyone planning their home projects. The show runs through Sunday. Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now   More than half of educators nationwide facing...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Minnesota waterways getting salty, La Crescent hosting event

LA CRESCENT (WKBT) — Minnesota waterways are getting saltier, according to the city of La Crescent, and de-icing salt is to blame. An estimated 445,000 tons of de-icing salt is used statewide each winter and is a major source of chloride pollution. The city of La Crescent is hosting an MPCA Smart Salting Certification Training Program March 1 to provide practical ways to reduce salt use safely while maintaining a high level of service.
LA CRESCENT, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Therapy dog joins Lincoln Middle School staff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A new four-legged staff member is helping students at Lincoln Middle School in La Crosse. Gus the maltipoo rescue dog is certified for therapy. He comes to school once a week with Linda Watson, the school’s librarian. Having a therapy dog is about more than just fun. “Dogs and various animals can help reduce stress...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Historical Society looking for guides

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Historical Society is looking for guides able to give tours of La Crosse history, after a trip to Guide U. At Guide U people will learn about the La Crosse region’s history and culture and learn how to give professional tours on buses, trolleys, Hixon House and the La Crosse Area Heritage...
LA CROSSE, WI
