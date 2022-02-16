LSO’s annual ‘Rising Stars Concerto’ to feature some of top young musicians in tri-states

William Gannon is an 11th-grade pianist from Mendota Heights, Minn. (LSO photo)

Preston Atkins, a senior at Idyllwild Arts Academy in Cedar Falls, Iowa, also was a finalist last year. (LSO photo)

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Some of the top piano and instrumental musicians from Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa will take the stage March 5 for the Richard Record Rising Stars Concerto Competition at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.

This is the 23rd year of the competition, a Mayo Clinic Educational Program of the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra that recognizes high-level piano and instrumental performers from the tri-state area. It will take place from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., with tickets costing from $11 to $49.

The three finalists will perform during the LSO concert, “The Young Tchaikovsky and Rising Stars.”

They will compete for the top three prizes: the Dick Schroeder first place prize of $2,000, the Jane Saline second place award of $1,500 and the Jan and Thomas Brock third place prize of $1,000. Each student will perform one movement from the competition repertoire list, and the winner will be announced at the concert.

The finalists are:

William Gannon, an 11th-grade pianist from Mendota Heights, Minn., finished first in the 2021 MTNA senior piano competition, second in the 2021 Schubert Club Scholarship Competition and received an honorable mention at the 2021 LSO competition.

Preston Atkins, a senior at Idyllwild Arts Academy in Cedar Falls, Iowa, won the Midwest Double Reed Society’s 2021 Competition and was a finalist in the LSO’s competition in 2021.

Jacob Taggart, a junior from Blaine, Minn., won first in the Great Composers International Competition, the Thursday Musical Young Artist Scholarship Competition, and the Golden Valley Orchestra Young Artist Concerto Competition. He received honorable mention and semi-finalist prizes at the LSO’s competition in 2020 and 2021, respectively. Taggart and his sister Emma, who was an LSO winner in 2018, perform as a piano duo called Taggart Squared.

Also performing will be Aurora Wang, a junior pianist at Mounds View High School in Shoreview, Minn., who won the LSO competition last year.

Other winners in the overall competition include:

• Evelyn Rohrbach from Hammond, Wis., won the Jay and Dawn Jaehnke Semi-finals Award.

• Tasha Piyabongkarn of Plymouth, Minn., John Bolstad Honorable Mention Award.

• Kana Aihara from Roseville, Minn., Bill Koutsky Honorable Mention Award.

Concert tickets, ranging in price from $11 to $49, are available through the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra website.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.