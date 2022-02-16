Celebrity weddings Priscilla Presley reveals her son Navarone Garibaldi got married in Switzerland The happy couple tied the knot in Konolfingen, the day after Valentine’s Day after four years of dating

Priscilla Presley reveals her son Navarone Garibaldi got married in Switzerland to his longtime girlfriend, Elisa Achilli. The happy couple tied the knot in Konolfingen, the day after Valentine’s Day after four years of dating.

Presley took to social media to share two snaps from the big day. “Navarone and Elisa are MARRIED!!! The wedding was at the beautiful Schloss Hünigen Hotel in Switzerland. I couldn’t be happier!” Elvis Presley’s ex-wife wrote on Instagram.

“I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive,” Garibaldi told People. “She makes everything we do effortless, and I can’t imagine life without her.”

“They’ve been together for four years and we’ve all have been waiting patiently for this day,” the mom of the groom told the publication in a statement.

The bride also said why she fell in love with him. “Navarone is truly the most genuine, sweet and sensitive man I have ever known and I’m so lucky that after four years of long-distance, we can start our life together as husband and wife,” Achilli added.

The couple got engaged on Christmas 2020. “SHE SAID YESSSS!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS!! #Engaged #MERRYCHRISTMAS #happyholidays,” the musician said on social media, sharing a photo of the love of his life.

