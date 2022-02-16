ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Priscilla Presley reveals her son Navarone Garibaldi got married in Switzerland

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQSCX_0eGe2vtb00
Celebrity weddings Priscilla Presley reveals her son Navarone Garibaldi got married in Switzerland The happy couple tied the knot in Konolfingen, the day after Valentine’s Day after four years of dating

Priscilla Presley reveals her son Navarone Garibaldi got married in Switzerland to his longtime girlfriend, Elisa Achilli. The happy couple tied the knot in Konolfingen, the day after Valentine’s Day after four years of dating.

Presley took to social media to share two snaps from the big day. “Navarone and Elisa are MARRIED!!! The wedding was at the beautiful Schloss Hünigen Hotel in Switzerland. I couldn’t be happier!” Elvis Presley’s ex-wife wrote on Instagram.

“I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive,” Garibaldi told People. “She makes everything we do effortless, and I can’t imagine life without her.”

“They’ve been together for four years and we’ve all have been waiting patiently for this day,” the mom of the groom told the publication in a statement.

The bride also said why she fell in love with him. “Navarone is truly the most genuine, sweet and sensitive man I have ever known and I’m so lucky that after four years of long-distance, we can start our life together as husband and wife,” Achilli added.

The couple got engaged on Christmas 2020. “SHE SAID YESSSS!!! MERRY CHRISTMAS!! #Engaged #MERRYCHRISTMAS #happyholidays,” the musician said on social media, sharing a photo of the love of his life.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Priscilla Presley’s Children: Meet Her Two Children, Including Her Daughter With Elvis

Priscilla Presley has raised two amazing children during her legendary life. Meet daughter Lisa Marie Presley and son Navarone Garibaldi here!. Priscilla Presley became a household name when she began dating the rock and roll legend Elvis Presley. Marrying in 1967 during a Las Vegas ceremony, the pair would go on to separate five years later and divorce in 1973. After his untimely death in 1977, Priscilla became the chairwoman and president of Elvis Presley Enterprises (EPE) and her first venture was turning the singer’s lavish Graceland estate into a wildly popular tourist attraction. She would later find success as an actress, starring for four years on the beloved 80s soap Dallas and flexing her funny bone in all three Naked Gun films.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lisa Marie Shared an Emotional Final Gift With Elvis Presley

Lisa Marie Presley was only nine years old when her famous father died just a room away from her. She had one final gift for the King. It didn’t take long for the estate of Elvis Presley to arrange a memorial. Elvis died on August 16, 1977, at the age of 42. The very next day, tens of thousands of fans gathered for the chance to see the King one last time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Navarone Garibaldi
Person
Priscilla Presley
Person
Elvis Presley
SheKnows

Demi Moore Posts Super Rare Photo With Youngest Daughter Tallulah For Her 28th Birthday

It’s rare when our timelines are blessed with a Demi Moore picture with one of her daughters. But getting one of Moore and youngest daughter Tallulah? That’s super rare. On Feb 3, Moore posted a silly photo of her and Tallulah on their tiptoes, arms waving in the air in honor of Tallulah’s 28th birthday. She posted it with the touching caption, “Tallulah. You are a magical being. It is a privilege and honor to be your mother and witness the radiant beauty that emanates through and from you. Happy Birthday, my sweet girl! Love you beyond words!!” View this...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella shares very rare personal video

Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella has long had an affinity for London, and has lived in Croydon with her husband, Max Parker, for a number of years now. This week, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a rare personal video documenting her most recent weekend, which she had spent in Brighton - and teased some exciting news in the process.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Miranda Lambert Shares Intimate Photos With Her Husband in Honor of Their Anniversary

Is it getting hot in here or is it just us? Singer Miranda Lambert isn’t shy about showing off her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and we can’t blame her. Since the two met, they’ve been #CoupleGoals in our book. As an award-winning country singer, Miranda’s a busy busy bee, but she always makes sure to make time for her husband...even if that means he’s alongside her for a steamy music video.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Schloss H Nigen Hotel#Merrychristmas
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Shared a Rare Photo of the Late Actress 15 Years After Her Death

It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away from an accidental drug overdose, but the model’s ex-boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, who is also the father of their daughter, Dannielynn, 15, is paying tribute to the late model. The photo that he shared shows how much love there was between them and how he still feels the loss almost two decades later. Larry posted a black-and-white image of them, cuddled up together, looking happy and in love. Smith has her legs wrapped around her boyfriend as the two embrace each other in a tender way....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Sami Sheen, 17, Looks Like A Blend Of Parents Charlie Sheen & Denise Richards & Is Pretty In Pink

The actors’ teen daughter shared a series of mirror photos, and she’s looking so grown up and so much like her famous parents!. Sami Sheen looks just like her parents! Sami, 17, looked like she inherited her looks from both her mom Denise Richards, 50, and Charlie Sheen, 56. She’s totally a mix of both of her parents with features resembling both the Starship Troopers actress and Spin City star. She posted a series of nine new photos to her Instagram, where showed off a bright pink outfit that perfectly matched her dyed hair, on Tuesday February 1.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Shared a Rare Peek Into Her Personal Life With a Sweet Birthday Photo of Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder prefer to keep their home life out of the spotlight, but every once in a while, the actress gives us a tiny glimpse into their relationship. On Moder’s 53rd birthday on Jan. 31, Roberts decided to share a post with her Instagram followers in honor of his big day. The image has the cinematographer looking off in the distance under a palm tree while holding a surfboard. Moder’s wet suit shows off his muscular biceps and his athletic form — we have a feeling this handsome photo makes the Pretty Woman star swoon. She captioned...
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Miranda Lambert and Husband Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate 3-Year Anniversary

Miranda Lambert's burning with love after three years of marriage to Brendan McLoughlin, and to underscore the point she celebrated their wedding anniversary basking under the sun!. The country singer took to Instagram to mark the occasion and shared a series of photos of the happy couple together. Lambert captioned...
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Pierce Brosnan & Wife Keely Hold Hands On Double Date Night With Son, 25, & His Girlfriend

The ‘Mamma Mia’ actor was all smiles with wife Keely Smith as they left Lucky’s steakhouse in Malibu. The couple dined with their eldest son, Dylan, and his girlfriend. Pierce Brosnan, 68, was spotted out to dinner in Malibu, California on Wednesday night (Feb. 9). The actor left Lucky’s steakhouse holding hands with his wife Keely Smith, 58, while their son Dylan, 25, and his girlfriend Avery Wheless followed them. Pierce had a giant smile on his face following the double date night. He looked so handsome in a navy button up shirt and gray dress pants.
MALIBU, CA
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy