Zylan Cheatham: Delivers double-double

Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA All-Star Saturday night went out with the bang of a water-soaked firework. To say the dunk contest, the night's final event, was a dud would be a monumental understatement. This thing was unwatchable. Unfortunately, my job, which I am otherwise quite fond of, forced me to watch. I wanted...
All things considered, the Golden State Warriors are in good position at the All-Star break. They own the league's second-best record at 42-17. They're two losses clear of the Memphis Grizzlies for the West's No. 2 seed. They have the top-ranked defense. They've gotten this far despite Stephen Curry slogging...
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Few if any names are bigger in the history of Notre Dame basketball than Digger Phelps. So anytime he gives his take on something, Irish fans and at least some college basketball fans in general tend to listen. After Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw a punch at the end of his team’s loss to Wisconsin, Tom Noie of the South Bend Tribune reached out to Phelps to ask what would have happened to him in a similar situation. Phelps couldn’t have been more clear in his response:
As the NBA's biggest young prospect in years, Bronny James is set to shake up the league in a major way. A lifetime of training and genes handed down from one of the NBA's greatest players is sure to make James Jr. a highly, highly lucrative prize in the 2024 draft.
The Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes when they made the splash trade to form LeBron James’ next “Big 3” by acquiring former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards. It has been an up-and-down inaugural season for Westbrook as a member of the Lakers. Part...
Tyrese Maxey is one of the NBA's most promising stars, having taken the next step in his sophomore season in the league. Now a key contributor for the Philadelphia 76ers, Maxey has doubled his point average from his rookie season, which has led to him being recognized as a potential star in the making across the league. Participating in the Rising Stars game during All-Star Weekend on Friday night, Maxey looked like he knows he's arrived and is comfortable among the other young talents in the league.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry is having the worst 3-point shooting season of his career, but during Sunday's NBA All-Star Game he reminded everyone why he's the greatest shooter of all time. Curry was in vintage form, knocking down 3-pointers of every variety, setting a new All-Star record in the process.
LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
One NBA player pulled off an impressive move Saturday — getting ejected from a game that he wasn’t even playing in … and then refusing to leave. Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight sat courtside for UConn’s game against Xavier. Bouknight is a UConn alum and played for them just last season before getting drafted to the NBA.
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is living his best life during the NBA All-Star weekend as he is seen in a viral video drinking tequilla and throwing cash in a limo. Morant, the second overall pick of the 2019 NBA draft, is set to play his first All-Star game. Morant...
The Los Angeles Lakers decided to mostly stand pat at the NBA’s trade deadline, despite speculation about a potential Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap. According to a report from Bleacher Report, the Rockets offered Wall to the Lakers for Westbrook and a future first round pick. However, Lakers...
LeBron James, barring something extremely surprising, will be a member of the Los Angeles Lakers through the end of next season. His current contract expires after 2022-23, but after that? Nothing is guaranteed, and if the Lakers haven't substantially improved their roster by then, James will have plenty of reason to consider alternatives.
The Los Angeles Lakers’ poor season and trade deadline inactivity has increased tensions around the organization. One issue that may loom large is the relationship between the team’s general manager and the agent of its star player. Relations between Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports, which represents James, and Lakers...
Washington finished Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat with 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 48 minutes. Washington had connected on a trey in 10 consecutive games prior to that streak being snapped Thursday. Washington saw heavy...
Jimmy Butler infamously sat out the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at his own request. Even LeBron James – who said last year, “I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star game this year … I’ll be there physically, but not mentally” – played in 2021 All-Star Game.
