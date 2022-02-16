ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna eyes COVID booster by August, not clear yet if Omicron-specific needed

By Francesco Guarascio
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - An Omicron-specific booster could be ready by August, the CEO of U.S. biotech firm Moderna told Reuters, but the firm is still gathering clinical data to determine whether that vaccine would offer better protection than a new dose of the existing jab. Last month Moderna began clinical trials for a booster dose specifically designed to target Omicron but initial results from studies in monkeys show the Omicron-specific shot may not offer stronger protection than a new dose of the existing vaccine.

Moderna chief executive Stephane Bancel said in an interview the company aimed to have a booster ready by August 2022, before next autumn when he said more vulnerable people may need it.

Moderna’s vaccines use mRNA technology to provoke an immune response, similar to the shot developed by Pfizer/BioNTech.

“We believe a booster will be needed. I don’t know yet if it is going to be the existing vaccine, Omicron-only, or bivalent: Omicron and existing vaccine, two mRNA in one dose.”

He said a decision would be made in the coming months when clinical data becomes available.

Bancel also confirmed that under the best-case scenario Moderna would have ready by August 2023 a so-called pan-vaccine which would protect simultaneously against COVID-19, flu and other respiratory diseases.

He added that pricing for this vaccine under development would be “very similar” to that applied to the current vaccine.

Moderna charges different prices for different regions of the world with a range between $15 and $37, according to UNICEF, a United Nations agency involved in the distribution of vaccines to poorer nations.

BOOSTING SALES IN EUROPE

Separately, Moderna announced plans to expand its commercial network in Europe in a bid to increase sales on the continent.

“Moderna plans to establish a commercial presence in Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden to support the delivery of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics locally,” the company said in a statement.

These new European subsidiaries will be added to commercial offices in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and Britain. Moderna is also boosting its commercial presence in Asia.

In Europe, Moderna produces its vaccines through manufacturing partnerships which include Lonza in Switzerland and the Netherlands, ROVI in Spain and Recipharm in France.

The company shipped last year more than 800 million COVID-19 shots globally and has deals with EU countries for the supply of up to 460 million doses.

Besides vaccines, Moderna is also developing mRNA drugs against a range of conditions including cancer, cardiovascular and rare genetic diseases.

FingerLakes1.com

The COVID-19 symptom that may be permanent

During the first wave of COVID-19, loss of taste and smell was a major symptom. Could this change in sense of smell be permanent?. A new study that is soon to be peer reviewed, found that for a specific group, their sense of smell is yet to return. Omicron lasts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

New COVID ‘stealth’ variant, BA.2, reported in 17 states

Scientists are continuing to monitor a new omicron variant, BA.2, that, due to its makeup, could be harder to detect through certain kinds of COVID tests. BA.2 is increasing globally, according to data from the World Health Organization. It has currently been reported in 40 countries and 17 states with California seeing the country’s largest number of cases. The first U.S. cases were announced earlier this month in Washington state.
ALABAMA STATE
Fortune

Doctor predicts half the world will have omicron within a month, but WHO warns it’s ‘dangerous’ to assume it’s the end of the pandemic

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The relentless global surge of the Omicron coronavirus variant may infect half of the world’s population by March 2022, according to a prominent scientist writing in a major medical journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The WHO says the next COVID variant will be more infectious than Omicron, and it might be more deadly

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the short time since it was first detected in South Africa last November, Omicron has quickly usurped Delta as the world’s dominant variant of COVID-19. Omicron’s rapid spread has sparked record waves of infection in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Yet despite its high transmissibility, Omicron has appeared less deadly than its predecessor, with hospitalization rates among vaccinated people remaining relatively low.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Ten billion COVID vaccines, deadly bacteria and high-risk research

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. In little more than a year, ten billion doses of COVID‑19 vaccines have been administered globally. Many nations began rolling out vaccines in late 2020 or early 2021, and by late January this...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated and two early signs you might have it

Omicron ruined Christmas plans for many last year, with record-breaking figures reported in the lead up to the festive season. A surge in the infection rate saw England move back to plan B restrictions in December, which included mandatory face masks in public places, the return of work from home guidance and travel bans. First detected in Southern Africa and Hong Kong in November 2021, Omicron was soon confirmed as the dominant variant in the UK in December. But thanks to falling numbers over the last few weeks, England is back under plan A measures and the government is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Putin ‘gives orders to INVADE Ukraine’ as 75% of the Russian army & 500 warplanes ready to strike, claims US intel

VLADIMIR Putin has given orders to prepare for an invasion of Ukraine with 200,000 troops and 500 warplanes in striking distance, according to grim US intelligence reports. It comes as new satellite images are said to show Russian battle groups heading to the border and Nato was warned cities across Ukraine could be blitzed in the "imminent" attack.
MILITARY
The US Sun

The 8 Omicron symptoms most common in fully jabbed people

OMICRON continues to dominate the Covid scene, with thousands of new cases per day. Booster vaccines, taken by more 65 per cent of Brits, are considered the only meaningful protection against the strain. The top-up doses are effective at preventing hospitalisation in the vast majority of people who are infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

The 53 countries you can enter without a test

Three of the UK’s favourite holiday destinations have joined the growing list of countries offering entry for UK arrivals without a test. Portugal and Greece have changed their entry requirements this week. Vaccinated arrivals can enter Portugal without a test, and Greece has dropped its pre-departure test for those who have had a second jab within 270 days, or a booster.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

