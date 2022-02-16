Denver Police Officers Honored For Going Above And Beyond The Call Of Duty

DENVER (CBS4) – Six Denver police officers were honored for acts of kindness and for showing compassion to members of their community. They received the Citizens Appreciate Police Award.

Among those honored is Nichole Himes. She helped an 82-year-old man struggling with his bike lock, only to learn that the man was suffering from dementia. She ordered him a special bracelet for the man to help if similar situations came up again.

“In that moment I realized there was something special I could do to make a good change in his life, and hopefully, help other people when he could not deal with what was going on or having problems with his memory like he was having,” said Himes.

Since its creation in 1978, more than 400 officers have received the Citizens Appreciate Police Award.