Face Masks Still Required In Public Indoor Spaces On University Of Colorado Boulder Campus
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Students and staff at the University of Colorado Boulder can’t ditch those face masks just quite yet. CU said masks are still required in all indoor public areas on campus.
Boulder County will end its mask mandate for indoor spaces at 5 p.m. Friday. The Boulder Valley School District will also allow its mandate to expire.
Both the county and school district still encourage people to wear masks around others.
Comments / 0