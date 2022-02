TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Carnival Corp. CCL shares are pushing higher in sympathy with the rest of the sector. The cruise segment as a whole is seeing a green day and has been very volatile lately, possibly due to investors weighing the impact of omicron on travel demand.

