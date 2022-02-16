ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

‘I’m just in disbelief’: Cleveland business likely to close after suspects drive truck into building, set it on fire

By Jack Shea
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland firefighters responded to a fire at a carryout in Collinwood early Wednesday morning and discovered a dump truck had been used by thieves to smash their way into the store in an effort to steal the ATM.

The couple that has owned the T and N Beverage Store on East 140th Street for the last 30 years says before the crooks fled, they set the dump truck on fire and the blaze then spread.

Co-owner Sabrina Head told FOX 8, “I guess they were mad because they couldn’t get around the back. We had really secured the back of the building so that’s why they tried to use the dump truck to go through the front there. They couldn’t get all the way in there and they just set the dump truck on fire to disguise their print.”

The owners say they installed yellow security poles, known as bollards, in front of the store after previous attempts to steal their cash machine.

They say they had a feeling thieves would eventually come back with a bigger vehicle to smash their way inside the building.

“They tried it numerous times but those poles are what’s been saving us, but this time it didn’t save us,” said Head.

Police say the dump truck was stolen early Wednesday morning from inside a warehouse in Collinwood.

Investigators says it appears the thieves rode bicycles to the entrance of the building, broke in and after starting the dump truck, used it to smash their way out through a large garage door.

They then drove to the carry out, where they attempted the smash and grab, investigators say.

The owner of the warehouse, Frank Lasky, told FOX 8, “I’m just in disbelief, that’s all. I just can’t believe somebody would go to those great lengths to do something like that.”

Meanwhile, the owners of the carry out say the damage done to their building will likely mean the end of their business after three decades, and they have some advice for the smash and grab thieves.

“Go get a job and stop destroying other people’s property,” said Head.

Police are now reviewing surveillance video from both crime scenes to see if security cameras may have captured any images of the suspects.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 44

Hortense Summers
4d ago

Hopefully someone will start a go fund me for them because they have only done good for community and and service these varmints nowadays I just don't know what this world is gonna end up being I am so sorry for their losses 🙏💔 for the owners and I'm praying that the criminals are caught

Reply(7)
10
ENR
3d ago

BLM anyone? Still have those bumper stickers? Flags? LMFAO BLM played you all so hard. Oh wait let's call the BIBBBBB....Wait, he could care less about crime as well. AGAIN PLAYED by the black man for a black vote. When will someone comment and just own that they were sold AGAIN a fake line of B.S? When will you wake up and toss those flags and yard signs in the trash and realize BLM trash are being arrested left and right and admit you fell for another sham. The BIBBBBB could care less as he again has still yet to mention, or publicly speak on crimes and murder rate.

Reply(3)
3
guest
4d ago

Imagine if they went through all that effort to fill out a job application.

Reply(2)
11
 

