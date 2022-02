The New York Yankees need a shortstop, and Didi Gregorius needs to hone his hype video and photography skills during this interminable offseason. Who says no?. In reality, it’s going to take a lot of convincing (and dollar eating from the Phillies) to make Gregorius a viable stopgap shortstop option in the Bronx. Entering the final year of his deal (which costs $14.5 million on the surface), he’s coming off low points in advanced stats, both offensively and defensively.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO