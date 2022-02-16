Summer camp is for the kids

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: March 1, The Chelsea at Tinton Falls, 1 Hartford Drive, Tinton Falls, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; March 8, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 150 River Road, Red Bank, 1-7 p.m.; March 22, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m.; March 24, Most Holy Redeemer, 133 Amboy Road, Matawan, 1-7 p.m.; March 28, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; and March 31, St. Dorothea Church, 240 Broad St., Eatontown, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit.
