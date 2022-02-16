Summer camp is for the kids

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled paper shredding events so residents have the opportunity to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely. All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: June 4, Upper Freehold municipal building, 314 Route 539; and Oct. 8, Freehold Township municipal building, 1 Municipal Plaza. County residents may shred up to 100 pounds. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found in the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.

MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO