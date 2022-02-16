ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metuchen, NJ

Summer camp is for the kids

By Submitted Content
Tri-Town News
Tri-Town News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Children play Tug of War during summer camp offered by the YMCA of MEWSA.PHOTO COURTESY OF THE YMCA OF MEWSA. Summer is the ideal time for kids to get up, get out and explore. The YMCA of Metuchen, Edison, Woodbridge & South Amboy (MEWSA) is thrilled to have the opportunity to...

Hopewell Valley News

News Transcript Datebook, Feb. 23

• The Manalapan-Englishtown Regional School District Board of Education will hold the following meetings: March 1, 7 p.m., Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan, Permanent Art Collection presentation and budget workshop; and March 15, 7:30 p.m., Wemrock Brook School, 118 Millhurst Road, Manalapan, regular action meeting. The meetings are open to the public.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Independent Datebook, Feb. 23

• New Jersey Blood Services, a division of New York Blood Center, will conduct blood drives which are open to the public. The following drives are scheduled: March 1, The Chelsea at Tinton Falls, 1 Hartford Drive, Tinton Falls, 12:30-6:30 p.m.; March 8, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 150 River Road, Red Bank, 1-7 p.m.; March 22, Lincroft Bible Church, 790 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft, 1-7 p.m.; March 24, Most Holy Redeemer, 133 Amboy Road, Matawan, 1-7 p.m.; March 28, North Centerville Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, 372 Middle Road, Hazlet, 1-7 p.m.; and March 31, St. Dorothea Church, 240 Broad St., Eatontown, 12:30-6:30 p.m. To donate blood, call 1-800-933-2566 or visit.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Tri-Town News

Examiner Datebook, Feb. 23

• Monmouth County officials have scheduled paper shredding events so residents have the opportunity to dispose of old documents and confidential files safely. All shredding events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations: June 4, Upper Freehold municipal building, 314 Route 539; and Oct. 8, Freehold Township municipal building, 1 Municipal Plaza. County residents may shred up to 100 pounds. Large binder clips must be removed from documents; staples and paper clips can remain. Information about the paper shredding events and recycling can be found in the recycling section of the county’s website, www.visitmonmouth.com, or call 732-683-8686, ext. 8967.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Brandywine senior sew blankets and pillows for children at CHOP

Residents of Brandywine Living Princeton worked for a week sewing handmade penguin and snowmen pillows and blankets for hospitalized children as part of their contribution to Random Acts Of Kindness Day. The residents were greeted by Mia, a pediatric nurse, in the lobby of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) at Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center in Plainsboro on Feb. 17. Brandywine Living is located on the border of Princeton and South Brunswick.PHOTO COURTESY OF STEPHANIE GABER.
PRINCETON, NJ
Hopewell Valley News

Temple Emanu-El is moving

Temple Emanu-El in Edison has served the community through its thousands of religious services, social outreach events and religious milestones. It will cherish the decades of memories as it continues its legacy and grows and flourishes in the years ahead. The temple’s once-exceptional building has served the community well, a...
EDISON, NJ
Tri-Town News

Community Bulletin Board: the Suburban (for Feb. 16)

More than $325 million of federal funding will be used to provide financial assistance and counseling for homeowners financially impacted by COVID-19. The Emergency Rescue Mortgage Assistance Program (ERMA) will assist eligible homeowners with up to $35,000 in aid. The funds for the program have been allocated by Congress from the Homeowner Assistance Program within the federal stimulus American Rescue Plan.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
