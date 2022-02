CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi graduate Haile Lokumbe is just 24 years old and is the proud owner and CEO of Stellar Optics Video Production. "We've been making videos with my friends since I was probably eight years old, and then I just continued," Lokumbe said. "It's always been a passion of mine to make movies, especially like just growing up watching movies and stuff with my dad. Like, it just got me into the field."

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO