Swiss snowboarder Nicolas Huber is the Olympic fan the world needs

By Samantha Wong
WPTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig air and slopestyle snowboarder Nicolas Huber is the Olympic fan the world needs. Huber, who represented Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics, has been the ultimate hype man for the Swiss team. Huber, while dressed head to toe in a Swiss flag bodysuit, posted numerous videos documenting his...

www.wptv.com

