Lexington graphic designer participating in PBR can contest

By Evelyn Schultz
 4 days ago
The next time you crack open a cold can of Pabst Blue Ribbon, you might see the artwork of a Lexington artist.

Hayli Strickland is a graphic design instructor at the School of Art and Visual Studies at the University of Kentucky, and she hopes her eye-catching design will end up on millions of cans of PBR this fall.

“I just kind of let my mind run wild with it because of how kooky their designs have been in the past,” she said.

Strickland entered this year’s PBR can art contest with artwork made using her iPad and Apple Pencil.

Her final image shows a man with a cassette tape for a head drinking a PBR. That design beat out more than 6,000 submissions to end up in the top 25. Now, only 10 will end up on store shelves.

If Strickland wins: “I'm gonna love it,” she said. “I'm gonna have so many cans of PBR at my house.”

The graphic designer says winning the contest would be a proud moment in her 16-year career. She also thinks it could buy her some street cred with her students. Plus, she’d walk away with $10,000.

Voting in the contest ends this Friday. Click here to vote .

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

