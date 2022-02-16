U.S. sues Missouri over state law restricting enforcement of federal gun laws

The first discovery was made on Jan. 13, at the Paso Del Norte border crossing when a 40-year-old U.S. citizen resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, presented himself for inspection via vehicle. After obtaining a negative declaration for fruits, vegetables, and meat products, the driver was referred for a secondary agriculture inspection. During the secondary inspection, CBP Agriculture Specialists discovered five rolls of Mexican bologna hidden under bags of chips, the trunk compartment and under the seats of the SUV. A total of 55 pounds of bologna were discovered. The driver informed CBP Agriculture Specialists that he resells the bologna in the U.S. for almost double the price he pays for them in Mexico.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 24 DAYS AGO