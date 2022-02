ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Election Day 2022 is set for Nov. 8, but the primaries are right around the corner as we get set to kick off a key election year. For Texans, the headline campaign this year is for the governor's seat, which Greg Abbott hopes to retain. His main opposition: Democrat Beto O'Rourke, whose 2018 Senatorial campaign against Ted Cruz set fundraising records despite his defeat.

