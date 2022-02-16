ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This Martini Motorbike Is The Raddest Custom On Earth

By Bradley Brownell
Jalopnik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes I am completely blown away by the creativity and unique detail that goes into a custom motorcycle, and this is one of those times. The Workhorse Speedshop FTR AMA is over a year in the making, and the end result is an absolutely incredible motorcycle that I’d be absolutely ecstatic...

jalopnik.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Brabus 1300R limited edition motorbike announced

Brabus is well known for producing some high-end cars and now they have announced their first motorbike, the Brabus 1300R . The Brabus 1300R is a limited edition motorbike that will be limited to just 77 units, the bike is based on the KTM 1290 Super Duke R EVO. The...
CARS
RideApart

Bike Shed London Show To Display Hundreds Of Customs In May 2022

After two years away that felt like forever, the Bike Shed London Show is officially back on the calendar for 2022! If you’re interested in going, mark the dates down for the last weekend in May, when the BSMC crew will take over London’s historic Tobacco Docks to put on a truly one-of-a-kind custom motorcycle show that should be fun for the whole family.
BICYCLES
Motor1.com

Take A Tour Of This Couple's DIY Bus-Based Motorhome

After all of their six kids were out of the house, this couple converted a bus into a motorhome and hit the road. The interior of this rig has all the amenities you could ever want making this a tiny house of wheels. They were able to find this 1994...
CARS
yankodesign.com

Off-grid treehouse style villas make up this eco-resort that takes inspiration from Mobula Rays

Playa Viva is an ecoresort in Juluchuca, Mexico made up of off-grid treehouse-style villas with roofs shaped like the wings of Mobula Rays. The beauty of biophilic architecture is that nature provides the blueprint. In environments with dense foliage and rough terrain, integrating the natural landscape into the lay of the building helps define the floor plan’s parameters and the building’s structural shape. Immersing guests in nature, biophilic architecture artfully dissolves the barrier between the outdoors and interior spaces. Atelier Nomadic, a Rotterdam-based architecture firm that specializes in biophilic architecture, designed Playa Viva, an eco-resort village of treehouse-style villas that plants guests right on the surf of the Pacific Ocean in Juluchuca, Mexico.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Custom Motorcycle#Bike#Motorcycle Design#Motorbike#Vehicles#Martini#Ftr#Ama#Lancia Delta Hf#Piaa#Setrab
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Camakuruma Concept Camper Has Interior Inspired By An Igloo

The Camakuruma is an adorable, little camper concept from Japan. It features a custom interior with walls that look like stacked blocks of ice, so you can pretend you are sleeping in an igloo. In fact, the name is a portmanteau of the Japanese words for igloo (kamakura) and car (kuruma).
CARS
Interesting Engineering

How to make a simple homemade hoverboard from scratch

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video. Instead of forking out a small fortune for the latest hoverboard from your local retailer, why not consider making your own from scratch? The process isn#t too taxing, and it can be made, primarily, from scrap materials you might find around the house?
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
People

Small Apartment Dwellers Love This (On-Sale!) Table Set That Can Fit Almost Anywhere

If you're trying to make the most of a cozy corner or small space, clever and compact furniture — like this Amazon find — will help you maximize every inch of your home. Amazon's space-saving furniture storefront is packed with functional pieces, including Winsome's compact dining set, which is one of its most popular. The rolling cart unfolds into a square tabletop complete with stools and other handy features, making it easy to pull out for meals and tuck away when it's not in use. And right now, the shopper-loved find with 1,400 five-star ratings is on sale.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

Why Young Buyers Are Snapping Up Vintage Wooden Boats

The classic-boat market has seen a shift in the past few years, with many seasoned owners selling off prized mahogany vessels as an influx of first-time buyers enters the market. “It’s not so much aging out as age-shifting,” says Herb Hall, president of Sierra Boat Company, a second-generation sales-and-restoration center on Lake Tahoe. “What we’re seeing is a younger, more affluent buyer who wants the really high-end stuff.” As with classic-car connoisseurs, vintage-boat collectors tend to focus on specific periods, seeking out the most iconic models from favored decades. “We’ve found the ‘age window’ is about 30 years,” says Dave...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Family Handyman

The 8 Best Table Saws of 2022

Contractors, cabinetmakers, home improvement enthusiasts and amateur woodworkers all use them. These are some of the best table saws you can buy. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
OREGON STATE
yankodesign.com

Origami Mudguard uses a clever folding and rolling design to fit onto any bicycle frame

The Musguard Omni starts off as a roll of plastic, but unroll it and fold it along its crease lines, and it transforms from a flimsy plastic sheet to a stiff-yet-flexible mudguard that easily straps to your bike’s frame. If there was ever a practical use for Origami, this would be it. Maybe the James Webb telescope too, but definitely this as well!
BICYCLES
WKRC

Smokin' Joe Martini

1.Combine Buckeye Vodka and scotch in a shaker with ice and stir until combined. Pour in a martini glass. Use a lighter to gently char your orange peel and garnish. Enjoy!
FOOD & DRINKS
The Infatuation

Maru Coffee

Korean American co-founders Joonmo Kim and Jacob Park named the cafe after the old Korean word for mountaintop, “san ma ru,” inspired by Jacob’s childhood growing up in a mountain temple in Korea. This Los Feliz cafe emulates that same tranquility, using lots of wood and neutral tones in the design complemented by lots of natural light. Over the past year, with the support of the employees and the community, they were able to stay open, but Kim said it was hard seeing peers in the industry struggle, although he was able to use his background in finance to help friends and other small business owners get loans early in the pandemic. Looking forward, he hopes to open up indoors and give customers the experience they’ve been craving for the past year: sitting in a coffee shop alone, but not alone, while creating a community space to be comfortable in - whether in Los Feliz, the Arts District, or a potential third location coming later this year.
RESTAURANTS
I-Rock 93.5

Sip Your Way to Victory in the Martini Shake Off!

"What’s the difference between a bartender and a mixologist?" I was hoping for a sincere answer and instead I got this punchline:. "Nothing, except a mixologist doesn't get invited to parties." Funny. But untrue in this scenario! The Martini Shake Off is back in 2022!. Thursday, February 17, 2022...
DAVENPORT, IA
Interesting Engineering

Make your own futuristic power trike with this guide

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. If you saw our last video on making a futuristic scooter, you might be longing for more. Well, as it turns out, that amazing scooter can be upgraded to make it even more awesome - into a futuristic motor trike! Check out this guide to find out how.
BICYCLES
Robb Report

Car of the Week: Racing Great Juan Manuel Fangio’s Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Can Now Be Yours

Click here to read the full article. “Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” is an overwrought phrase that, in this rare instance, is no exaggeration. From February 28 to March 4, RM Sotheby’s will offer the 1958 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster owned by racing icon Juan Manuel Fangio, and do so through private sale in a sealed-bid auction. Considered by many to be the greatest race car driver of all time, Fangio was born in Balcarce, Argentina on June 24, 1911. His racing career started late, with his most famous years spanning the period from 1950 through 1958. During that time, he piloted Alfa Romeo,...
MOTORSPORTS
Eater

Electric Jane Is an Azure Blue Wonderland With Live Entertainment and Cannoli-Crowned Espresso Martinis

The Electric Jane, a new collaborative dining and live entertainment experience from hospitality veterans Jason Scoppa and Sam Bakhshandehpou, opened over the weekend between the Gulch and Music Row neighborhoods in Nashville. Located at 1301 Division Street, the new live entertainment venue and restaurant promises a “high-energy” power brunch alongside...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy