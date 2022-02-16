ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants want alcoholic drinks-to-go back on permanent basis; liquor stores not on board

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

There is a statewide push to make "drinks-to-go" sales permanent after it helped some small businesses survive during the pandemic.

Harry Poole, a partner at Jackson's in Commack, says being able to serve alcohol to go helped keep his business afloat.

"It definitely saved us," Poole says. "We were able to move product, I was able to get more sales, more, revenue."

However, some liquor stores worry that their businesses could be hurt if restaurants can offer alcohol to go.

The New York State Liquor Association is against making it permanent.

Victor Doile, a manager at Wine Doc, says restaurants having cocktails to go is one less customer for them.

"Being in a strictly regulated industry," Doile says. "It's a little unfair as a liquor store to not be able to maximize our sales."

Poole says customers don't come into their restaurants to buy their liquor. They only buy one or two drinks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul supports the legislation to bring back to-go cocktails.

It is part of her proposed billion-dollar rescue plan to help the economy post-pandemic

