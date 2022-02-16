ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

WGA East Council Votes Unanimously To Resume Organizing Digital Newsrooms

By David Robb
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D9BB9_0eGdwMz400

The WGA East has resumed its organizing of digital newsrooms after a pause amid concerns that news writers and producers were on the verge of becoming a majority of the guild’s membership.

That concern played out last summer in the guild’s officer and Council elections, with secretary-treasurer-elect Chris Kyle, running unopposed, warning that the influx of news writers and producers posed “an existential threat to the guild” that could lead to it “collapsing.”

Only a few years ago, the vast majority of the guild’s members were film and scripted television writers. But over the half-decade, an aggressive campaign to organize dozens of digital news outlets including Salon , Slate and HuffPost has changed the union’s demographics dramatically, with its news sectors — broadcast and digital — now approaching 50% of the total membership.

During last summer’s elections , which amounted to a referendum on the future of the guild, president-elect Michael Winship, also running unopposed, told Deadline that the organizing of digital media had “triggered a flow” of so many new members “that we needed to stop for a while – just pause for a while – and access where we are.”

Michael Winship Elected President Of WGA East, But His Slate Takes A Drubbing In Council Races

The guild’s opposition Solidarity slate, however, dominated the contested Council races, campaigning on the belief that “it’s important that we continue to organize the entire industry.”

The two factions now have come together, however, with the Council voting unanimously to resume organizing digital newsrooms. In a statement, the guild said: “As the media industry continues to unionize across sectors, the WGAE Council is deliberating how to address changes in the make-up of the Guild’s membership and how to ensure that the union can meet the needs of all members – in digital and broadcast news, podcasts, scripted and nonfiction television, feature films, and public broadcasting.”

A letter to the guild’s members, signed by every Council member, says:

“Ever since last summer’s contentious election, your elected representatives have been hard at work trying to find a path forward for our union, together. This has involved hundreds of hours of meetings and, more recently, a series of intense but productive sessions with an outside labor facilitator and labor lawyer.

“The makeup of our union has changed significantly over the past six years, but our constitution has not. Council is now working in good faith toward changes that will meet the needs of our membership now and into the future. Because we understand and support the need to organize new digital shops to build our union and enhance the bargaining power of digital members, we have voted unanimously to direct the Executive Director (Lowell Peterson) to resume organizing in digital media.

“Our next step is to talk to you, the membership, about the future of our union. This will take a variety of forms, including personal outreach, surveys and more. Please know that you are the Guild, and your opinion is vital. Thank you for your attention and support as we work together toward a solution that protects and unites us all.”

Based in New York City, the WGA East represents nearly 7,000 members working in film, television,  broadcast and digital news and podcasts.

More from Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Missing TV Actress Lindsey Pearlman Found Dead – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Shortly after sending out a plea for the public’s help finding missing TV actress Lindsey Pearlman, the Los Angeles Police Department announced that she has been found dead. Per the LAPD: “Today around 8:30 a.m., Hollywood Area officers responded to a radio call for a death investigation at Franklin Avenue and North Sierra Bonita Avenue. The L.A. County Coroner’s Office has since confirmed the individual to be Lindsey Erin Pearlman. The cause of death will be determined by the coroner.” Franklin and North Sierra Bonita Avenue is just south of Runyon Canyon Park, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Martin Lawrence And ‘Martin’ Cast Set Reunion Special On BET+ 30 Years After Series Debut

Click here to read the full article. Martin Lawrence and the surviving cast of his hit comedy series Martin are set to reunite 30 years later as part of a BET+ reunion special, hosted by Affion Crockett. Taping will take place February 20 and the special will air later this year. Announced participants also include Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold and Carl Anthony Payne II. Thomas Mikal Ford, who played Martin’s best friend Tommy in the series, died in 2016 at the age of 52. “To be able to sit here 30 years later with this amazing cast that has had such an...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wga#Collective Bargaining#Digital Media#Digital News Outlets#Salon Slate#Huffpost#Solidarity#The Wgae Council
Deadline

Hot Package: ‘Forrest Gump’ Trio Tom Hanks, Robert Zemeckis, Eric Roth Team For Graphic Novel Adaptation ‘Here’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Here is the hottest package to come along in awhile. Deadline hears that studios and streamers are poring over Here, an adaptation of the celebrated Richard McGuire graphic novel that will reunite the trio behind the 1994 film Forrest Gump. Tom Hanks will star, Robert Zemeckis will direct, and the script is by Eric Roth and Zemeckis. All three of them won Oscars for that movie classic, and this one covers an even more sprawling time period. The graphic novel Here is centered in one room and focuses on the many people who inhabit...
MOVIES
Deadline

Elliot Page ‘Pageboy’ Memoir Deal Exceeds $3 Million

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: His reps declined to comment, but word in publishing circles is that Elliot Page’s memoir Pageboy sold to Flatiron Books for north of $3 million. The deal was made based on a 49-page proposal shopped by UTA. Deadline read the document, and it sounds like Page has a truly compelling story to tell about a long struggle to find himself amidst a torrent of homophobic hatred, not only in his hometown of Halifax, Nova Scotia but also in Hollywood where Page first came to fame as an Oscar nominee for Juno. Before he...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Emmy-Nominated ‘Hollywood’ Actor Jeremy Pope Signs With WME

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeremy Pope, the actor who found a breakout screen role as Archie Coleman in Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series Hollywood, has signed with WME for representation. Pope’s performance on the show, about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Tinseltown trying to make it big, earned him an Emmy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Limited Series, as well as the African American Film Critics Association’s Breakout Performer Award. Pope was also recently seen on FX’s Emmy-nominated drama series, Pose, and has just wrapped filming the lead role in...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Studio 666’ Director BJ McDonnell Signs With UTA And 3 Arts Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: BJ McDonnell, the director of the buzzed-about Foo Fighters horror-comedy Studio 666, set for release on February 25 via Open Road Films, has signed with UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment. McDonnell’s latest feature follows members of the legendary rock band Foo Fighters as they move into an Encino mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much-anticipated 10th album. Foo Fighters band members Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee star alongside Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte and Jenna Ortega. McDonnell, who is also a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Deadline

Oscars: Performers & Presenters Won’t Need Vax, But Nominees & Guests Will – Plus Two Negative Tests

Click here to read the full article. The Oscars finally has a Covid policy. Presenters and performers at next month’s Academy Awards will not be required to show proof of vaccination, but nominees and guests will. People in the latter group also must have two negative PCR tests, Deadline has confirmed. In a story posted tonight, The New York Times quoted an Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences spokeswoman as saying Oscar presenters and performers indeed will be subject to rigorous Covid testing, however. The Times also noted that audience members in the sections of the Dolby Theatre nearest to the stage won’t be required...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Deadline

‘The Spook Who Sat By The Door’: Lee Daniels-Produced Spy Drama Being Redeveloped At FX

Click here to read the full article. FX, Lee Daniels and 20th Television are taking another stab at adapting Sam Greenlee’s spy novel The Spook Who Sat By The Door as a TV series after a pilot, written by Leigh Dana Jackson and directed by Gerard McMurray, did not go forward at the network. “We are working on a redeveloping of it,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier told Deadline Thursday during an interview tied to the network’s TCA presentation. “Lee Daniels is still involved, and they are working on it. We are reworking on the development side of it, we are...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Mob Wives’ Creator Jennifer Graziano Launches Bridgetown Street Productions

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Graziano, creator of long-running VH1 reality series Mob Wives, has set up a new production company. Graziano, who previously ran JustJenn Productions, will develop and produce unscripted content including docuseries, competition shows, home improvement formats and food series, as well as create and write scripted projects via the company. Graziano, whose father was mobster Anthony A. Graziano, a consigliere in the Bonanno crime family, started her career in television with Mob Wives, which ran for six seasons between 2011 and 2016 and spawned a number of spinoffs. She also developed unscripted and scripted projects...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Longmire’ Brings Its Six Seasons Of Western Crime Drama To Streamer Circle Network

Click here to read the full article. Circle Network, the country lifestyle streaming outlet best known as the home of the Grand Ole Opry, will bow the six seasons of Western drama Longmire starting next Tuesday. The addition of the crime drama, set in rural Wyoming, debuts on Circle at 10 PM ET/PT, 9 CT starting with season one. Consecutive episodes will air weekdays at 6 PM ET and on Tuesdays at 10 PM ET on Circle’s linear platform. Longmire follows the work of recent widow Sheriff Walt Longmire, who works to investigate crimes in his town, assisted by staff, friends, and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Screen Media Acquires Psychological Thriller ‘The Immaculate Room’ Starring Emile Hirsch & Kate Bosworth

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Screen Media has acquired North American rights to the psychological thriller The Immaculate Room, from writer-director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Vehicle 19). The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company has slated the title, starring Emile Hirsch (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Into the Wild), Kate Bosworth (Before I Wake, Still Alice), Ashley Greene (Bombshell, The Twilight Saga) and M. Emmet Walsh (Blood Simple, Blade Runner), for a day-and-date release in the second half of this year. The Immaculate Room follows a seemingly perfect couple who take part in a psychological experiment that will...
MOVIES
Deadline

WGA East Decries Big Tech’s “Negative Impact” On Journalism

The WGA East, decrying the “negative impact” the Big Tech giants are having on ad revenue for news organizations, has submitted written testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Competition, Antitrust and Consumer Rights for its hearings on “Breaking the News – Journalism, Competition, and the Effect of Market Power on a Free Press.” The WGA East, which represents film and TV writers and news writers at CBS News and ABC News and numerous digital news sites, urged the subcommittee “to examine the huge, negative impact of Big Tech companies on the ability of news organizations to raise enough revenue...
ECONOMY
Deadline

Uma Thurman Talks About Potential ‘Kill Bill 3’ On Jess Cagle SiriusXM Show

Click here to read the full article. Uma Thurman has some unfinished business. The 51-year-old Pulp Fiction actress was asked about the possibility of a Kill Bill 3 being made during an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. The third installment of the Quentin Tarantino sword and revenge saga has long been rumored since the release of the 2003 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and 2004′s Kill Bill: Volume 2.  Thurman admitted the project has been discussed, going so far as to say, “There was real thought about it happening.” However, sadly, those discussions apparently ended long ago. “I don’t see it as immediately on...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Victoria Rowell Joins ‘Good Sam’, ‘9-1-1’ Casts Bryce Durfee

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The Rich & The Ruthless creator and star Victoria Rowell has booked a key recurring role on CBS’ medical drama Good Sam. Created and executive produced by Katie Wech, Good Sam centers on Sam (Bush), a talented yet stifled heart surgeon who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith falls into a coma. Rowell plays Tina Kingsley, a high-powered, sophisticated, chairwoman of the hospital board with the kind of power that does not assert itself. Alienated from her son Malcolm (Edwin Hodge), Tina possesses a...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Indican Acquires Danny Aiello Pic ‘One Moment’; Gravitas Nabs ‘Ride Till I Die’; Freestyle Takes ‘Beneath The Banyan Tree’; ‘Christmas In Leavenworth’ Sets Cast; More – Film Briefs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Indican Pictures has acquired One Moment, a family comedy starring the late Danny Aiello, with plans to release it in theaters in May and on VOD in July. One Moment tells the story of middle-aged siblings struggling to manage their lives and careers while also caring for their recently widowed aging father, Joe (Aiello). Joe, demanding and difficult, stubbornly believes he is still capable of running his own life which leads to sad, but sometimes hilarious situations. Although at odds on how to best care for Joe in his final years, the family...
MOVIES
Deadline

Donny Osmond On Michael Jackson: “We Were Just Trying To Be Normal”

Click here to read the full article. Donny Osmond is content right now. The father of five sons, 12 grandchildren and married to his wife, Debbie, for more than 40 years, Osmond is happy doing Las Vegas residencies. But there was a time in his career when the world was filled with a lot more pressure and problems. Fortunately, he had a friend going through the same thing — pop superstar Michael Jackson. In an interview with the New York Post’s Page Six, Osmond opened up about his long friendship with Jackson. They first met as kids performing with their brothers in 1971...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

FX Entertainment Chief On ‘Atlanta’ Ending, Potential Spinoffs For Donald Glover’s Comedy & Pamela Adlon’s ‘Better Things’

Click here to read the full article. Both of FX’s awards stalwarts on the comedy side, Atlanta and Better Things, are coming to an end. Better Things co-creator, writer, director, executive producer and star Pamela Adlon announced that the upcoming fifth season will be her show’s last back in October; FX Chairman John Landgraf revealed at TCA today that Atlanta will end with its two upcoming seasons, 3 and 4. During Atlanta’s TCA panel, the series’ creator, writer, director, executive producer and star Donald Glover was blunt. “To be honest I wanted to end it at Season 2,” Glover quipped, adding “Death...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Illumination & Universal Set Dates For Animated Films ‘Migration’ And ‘Despicable Me 4’

Click here to read the full article. Illumination and Universal have set release dates for their forthcoming animated films Migration and Despicable Me 4. The former original will be released wide on June 30, 2023, opening against the untitled fifth film in the Indiana Jones franchise from Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. The latest installment in the top-grossing Despicable Me franchise is set for a wide release on the wide-open weekend of July 23, 2024. Both films are taking up slots inhabited by previously announced, untitled Illumination Animated Films. Migration is a modern-day comedy following a family of ducks who convince their over-protective...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

50K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy