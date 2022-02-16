ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Divers recover more remains from crashed plane off NC coast

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RStAV_0eGdwBH500

Dive teams off the North Carolina coast have recovered more human remains from a crashed plane that was carrying eight people, including four teenagers, authorities said Wednesday.

The search for more remains has been suspended, the Carteret County Sheriff's Office said in statement. The office declined to say whether everyone's remains were found because pathologists are still identifying them, Maj. Jason Wank said in an email.

Two passengers had been positively identified by Wednesday afternoon, and their remains will be turned over to their families, the sheriff's office said.

The single-engine plane was flying from Hyde County to Carteret County on Sunday afternoon when it crashed into the Atlantic Ocean . The plane was found in about 55 feet (17 meters) of water a few miles off shore.

Authorities have also recovered the plane's flight data recorder and other equipment. It will be turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board , which is investigating the crash.

The plane's passengers were returning from a charity hunting event in Hyde County. Everyone on board was from North Carolina.

The pilot and his son lived in Greenville . The others lived in Carteret County, a mostly rural area that includes tourist destinations and the southern edge of the Outer Banks .

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

PLANE CRASH: ENC businessman & girlfriend on board flight

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina businessman and his girlfriend are among those who are feared lost after a plane crash Sunday off our coast. Tom Harrison, a partner at Mattamuskeet Ventures, tells WITN that his friend and business partner Hunter Parks and Parks’ girlfriend, Stephanie Fulcher, were returning from a duck hunting trip in Hyde County when the plane they were on crashed Sunday.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
Daily Mail

Bodies of four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium who died when their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland are recovered by rescuers

Rescue teams in Iceland located the bodies of all four occupants of a small plane that crashed into a lake while carrying tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium on a sightseeing trip. The Cessna 172 was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland's second-largest, at around 11pm local time...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Daily Mail

Remains of two American retired teachers, aged 70 and 57, are finally recovered a month after plane piloted by their B&B host crashed off the coast of Panama: Bodies were found using sonar by a non-profit after US government refused to help

The remains of two retired Americans have finally been recovered after their plane crashed off the coast of Panama a month ago. Debra Ann Velleman, 70, of Waukesha, Wisconsin and Sue Borries, 57, of Teutopolis, Illinois were flying from the Panamanian island Isla Contadora on January 3 before their plane crashed into the ocean.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Ocean#Divers#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

The Independent

513K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy