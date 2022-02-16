ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Loan relief granted to students misled by for-profit DeVry

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hmq20_0eGdwAOM00

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it will cancel more than $70 million in student debt for borrowers who say they were defrauded by the for-profit DeVry University — the first time the Education Department has approved such claims for an institution that’s still in operation.

At least 1,800 former DeVry students will get their loans cleared after the department concluded that the school lied about the success of its graduates in order to get new students to enroll. The agency said it plans to force the school to cover the cost of the $71.7 million in loan discharges.

“Students count on their colleges to be truthful,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “Unfortunately, today’s findings show too many instances in which students were misled into loans at institutions or programs that could not deliver what they’d promised.”

DeVry spokesperson Donna Shaults said the allegations predate the school's current board and leadership. The company was sold in 2018, while the Biden administration's allegations include a period that ends in 2015.

“Nonetheless, we do believe that the Department of Education mischaracterizes DeVry’s calculation and disclosure of graduate outcomes in certain advertising, and we do not agree with the conclusions they have reached,” Shaults said in a statement.

Along with the DeVry action, the Education Department also moved to forgive $344 million in loans for former students of ITT Tech, Westwood College, Corinthian Colleges and other defunct for-profit colleges.

It marks another step in the administration’s work to clear a backlog of claims in the borrower defense program, which forgives debt for students who are defrauded by their colleges.

The program has been used to cancel $2 billion in debt for more than 107,000 borrowers, but until now it has only provided relief to students after their colleges shut down — leaving taxpayers to cover the loan discharges. But in coming weeks, the Education Department said, it will take action to hold DeVry financially responsible.

“While it is critical to get students relief, we also want to deter wrongdoing and to protect taxpayers,” James Kvaal, undersecretary of the Education Department, said during a media call.

According to the agency, DeVry made false claims about the success of its graduates from 2008 to 2015.

The school claimed that 90% of its graduates found jobs in their fields of study within six months of graduation. It became the center of a national advertising campaign with the slogan “We Major in Careers.”

But the Education Department says the actual job placement rate was 58%. More than half of the jobs included in the school’s figure were held by students before they graduated or before they even enrolled, the agency said. It also alleged that senior officials at DeVry knew about problems with the figure but continued using it for years.

Similar allegations from the Federal Trade Commission led to a $100 million settlement with DeVry in 2016.

The Education Department has identified about 1,800 borrowers who will be eligible for loan discharges because they relied on DeVry’s exaggerated claim in their decision to enroll. The number is expected to increase as the agency continues to review claims.

The department’s action will also forgive student debt for 1,600 borrowers who attended Westwood College, which had 15 campuses before it closed in 2015. The agency found that Westwood also misled students about their likelihood of getting jobs and good salaries after graduating.

Another 130 former students of ITT Technical Institute will get $3 million in loans erased in the latest round of approvals. In the decade before it closed in 2016, the company falsely told students that its nursing program had or would soon get accreditation, according to the department. But the school repeatedly failed to get accreditation, which plays a key role in helping graduates get jobs.

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Student loans: Nurses and loan forgiveness

With the pandemic creating such a need for nurses and student loan debt paused for two years, forgiveness programs are becoming easier to find. Nurses have a few different programs they can apply for that would eliminate their student loan debt. A bill was sponsored by Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney which...
EDUCATION
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Students defrauded by for-profit colleges to get millions in loan repayments

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Education announced Wednesday that nearly 16,000 student borrowers would receive millions in loan repayments, after the department found that four private for-profit institutions made misleading claims about their job placement rates. “The Department remains committed to giving borrowers discharges when the evidence shows their college violated the law and […] The post Students defrauded by for-profit colleges to get millions in loan repayments appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
COLLEGES
Washington Post

DeVry, ITT Tech students among thousands of defrauded borrowers to receive $415 million in loan cancellation

The Education Department said Wednesday that it will cancel the federal student loans of nearly 16,000 people defrauded by DeVry University, ITT Technical Institute and Minnesota School of Business/Globe University. This marks the first time the department has approved debt relief claims from former students of an institution, DeVry, that...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Profit Education#For Profit Colleges#Corinthian Colleges#Devry University#The Education Department#Itt Tech#Westwood College
Complex

Education Dept. to Cancel $415 Million in Loans for Students of DeVry, Other Schools Who Say They Were Misled

The U.S. Department of Education has discharged $415 million in student loans for select borrowers who attended for-profit schools, CBS News reports. The agency announced the move Wednesday, saying it has approved borrower defense claims for roughly 16,000 individuals who claimed to have been scammed and misled by a handful of institutions that include DeVry University, Westwood College Employment Prospects, ITT Nursing, and Minnesota School of Business/Globe University.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
Markets Insider

416,000 student-loan borrowers landed $1.85 billion in relief. Elizabeth Warren says that's not enough to compensate those impacted by one of the largest loan company's 'abusive practices.'

Student-loan company Navient reached a $1.8 billion settlement with 39 attorneys general. Sens. Warren, Van Hollen, and Blumenthal urged the Education Department to promptly deliver that relief. They also want the department to go further and relieve borrowers beyond the settlement scope.
EDUCATION
Bay News 9

Biden admin. to erase student loan debt for 16,000 attendees of for-profit schools

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced it will fully erase the student loan debt for over 16,000 individuals who attended four separate for-profit universities after reviewing claims from former students. The total disbursement will equal $415 million in borrower defense to repayment discharges, a program that applies to students whose...
TAMPA, FL
FingerLakes1.com

Student Loans: What is the best loan option?

Student loans are utilized by Americans every year in order to get a higher education, but which ones are the best ones to get?. There are different types of loans, but knowing which option is best for you can be difficult. Every loan comes with different pros and cons. Public...
EDUCATION
iheart.com

Education Department To Forgive In Student Debt For Those who Were Misled

>Education Department To Forgive Over $400 Million In Student Debt. (Washington, DC) -- The Department of Education is approving forgiveness for over 400-million dollars in debt owed by over 16-thousand former students who say they were misled by student loans. New evidence is showing institutions such as ITT Technical Institute, DeVry and Westwood College misled students about job placement statistics and program accreditation. Federal Student Aid COO Richard Cordray said that when colleges and career schools put their own interests ahead of students, they will "not look the other way." Roughly two-billion dollars in loans have been forgiven for over 100-thousand borrowers.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Week

When student debt relief backfires

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:. "Higher interest rates may mean some good news for savers, but probably not right away," said Ann Carrns in The New York Times. Starting in March, the Federal Reserve is expected to begin raising rates to stave off rising inflation, and subsequent rate hikes could continue from there. "But deposit rates paid to savers will probably rise at a much slower pace, analysts say." Why? Because banks are so "flush with cash" they won't feel the pressure to attract more deposits. That's unfortunate for many savers who were hoping to close "the gap between the rates for depositors and inflation." Currently, the average rate paid on a basic savings account insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is just 0.06 percent.
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

The Independent

513K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy