ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evangeline Parish, LA

Person dies following a shooting in Evangeline Parish

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gubc3_0eGdvvTM00

Deputies say one person is dead following a shooting on Tuesday in Evangeline Parish.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says that on February 15, 2022, deputies responded to the scene of a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Woodstone Road and St. Julien Road.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a large amount of blood and several spent cartridges within the intersection.

Further investigation revealed one victim, identified as Tjuan August, was transported to a local hospital in Eunice by another person.

August was later pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information in regards to this incident is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

One seriously injured in Ambassador Caffery shooting

An argument Saturday evening ended in a shooting that seriously injured another, police say. Lafayette Police responded to a reported shooting around 6:40 p.m., in the 3300 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway. Once on scene officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Arrest made in murder of Opelousas man

Opelousas Police say an arrest has been made in connection with the death of 26-year-old Corey Rosette Jr. On Monday, February 14, 2022, Rosette Jr was found dead inside a home in the 100 block of Nicole Lane. Rossette's family called OPD for a wellness check on Rosette after not hearing from him over the weekend.
OPELOUSAS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Evangeline Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Evangeline Parish, LA
City
Eunice, LA
KATC News

Two arrested, another sought in Opelousas shooting

Opelousas Police have arrested two men but are looking for a third in connection with a Mouton Street shooting that happened Tuesday. There was an alleged exchange of gunfire involving two people; the shooting resulted from an ongoing domestic dispute, police say. A one-year-old child was in a vehicle that was involved in the shootout.
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Investigation
KATC News

Two indicted in slaying of Lafayette business owner

A Lafayette grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the October 8 slaying of a local business owner. Keyon Alex, 31, was the owner of a local business, Krazy Sudz Mobile Detailing, and was the father of two young children. He was shot to death at a car wash on a Friday afternoon.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed solving Feb. 9th shooting

St. Landry Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving the crime of the week. On February 9 at 6:45PM, deputies with the St. Landry Sheriff's Office responded to the 100 block of Milo Lane in Opelousas in reference to a shooting. The victims in the shooting were a 24 year old male and an 11-year-old girl.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

One Opelousas Woman Gets Her Home Shot Twice In One Week

Police do not believe the woman herself is the intended target, instead of someone else she's related to. The woman is hoping the shooting stops-- before someone gets hurt. You can see the bullet holes in Linda Nicholas' home. She was inside Wednesday night at around nine o'clock, when gunfire rang out.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KATC News

KATC News

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy