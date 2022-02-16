Person dies following a shooting in Evangeline Parish

Deputies say one person is dead following a shooting on Tuesday in Evangeline Parish.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says that on February 15, 2022, deputies responded to the scene of a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Woodstone Road and St. Julien Road.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a large amount of blood and several spent cartridges within the intersection.

Further investigation revealed one victim, identified as Tjuan August, was transported to a local hospital in Eunice by another person.

August was later pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information in regards to this incident is urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel