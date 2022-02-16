ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Retail Is Ready for the Next Big Thing—And it’s Not What You Think

By Brent Beabout
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NOIYp_0eGdvcwn00

Click here to read the full article.

It is no secret that retailers suffered through the past two years. With business, as in life, Nietzsche’s adage “what does not kill me makes me stronger” holds true. While the pandemic-era supply chains have been strained to their limits with the unprecedented and unanticipated major consumer shift to e-commerce, retailers are now ready to rise from Covid’s ashes to become stronger, but first they must embrace a totally new reality.

Retail is ready for the Next Big Thing, but it isn’t going to happen with a new fashion trend or simply improving product lines. It’s going to require a much less visible but game-changing paradigm shift that will permanently alter the industry’s course.

What Covid laid bare was an uneven playing field, with the “Big 3” retail giants pocketing an ever greater share of consumer wallets by leveraging their scale and scope to compete in the free shipping, fast delivery game. Exacerbating this dilemma, smaller retailers and brands have been absorbing constant and unexpected rate increases from transportation providers compounded by a seemingly endless drumbeat of capacity and labor issues that continues to chip away at their bottom line.

To compete and even survive in this challenging environment, retailers and brands require economies of scale that are seemingly beyond their reach. The question becomes: how can they achieve that goal?

The answer is simple: Small and mid-size retailers need to take a step back and acknowledge where they can successfully compete and excel in today’s increasingly e-commerce-centric market–and where they cannot. In my experience, retailers thrive when they focus their mindshare and finite resources directly on customer-facing priorities through better product design, merchandising, store operations, and marketing. In contrast, their fragmented “go it alone” approach to back-end systems such as supply chain and tech, especially in the e-commerce era, continues to siphon off large chunks of precious capital and margin .

Fortunately, retailers have a lifeline: each other. While competing for the hearts, minds and wallets of consumers on the front-end, they can gain economies of scale in fulfillment and shipping by cooperating on the back end. The goal of this model of “co-opetition” is to aggregate relationships and bring scale and efficiency to the business of moving products through the supply chain.

There’s precedent for this.

Decades ago, brands began to shift product sourcing offshore to contract manufacturers, often right alongside direct competitors utilizing the same facility. This move allowed those brands to manage their cost of goods and selling price points by leveraging the economies of scale. It’s now time to do the same with their extended supply chains.

While co-opetition is not new for retailers in the manufacturing arena, executives need to realize that the same level of co-opetition can be achieved at both ends of the supply chain–sourcing and shipping. Although not explicitly acknowledged, shipping co-opetition is already in play in last-mile delivery as competing brands’ parcels ride side-by-side on national carriers’ delivery vans to reach the customer. Unfortunately, retailers and brands are not the ones benefitting from this efficiency. It’s time brands take control of their collective destinies and band together on all stages of shipping—from the fulfillment center to the customer’s door. It’s simply the only way to prevent ever-escalating shipping costs from entirely consuming their profit margin…and eventually their company.

As the world starts to see a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, let’s look toward the future with a new way of thinking…and a new way of business. Now is the time to team up on the back-end while competing (and succeeding) on the front-end. The next Big Thing in retail is co-opetition.

Brent Beabout is the president and founder of AirTerra Inc. He is a seasoned supply chain executive with extensive experience leading large-scale supply chains, including numerous Fortune 100 retail brands like Nordstrom, Walmart (e-commerce division), and OfficeDepot|OfficeMax. Beabout holds engineering degrees from the Pennsylvania State University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an MBA from MIT’s Sloan School of Management.

More from Sourcing Journal
Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Shopify’s Fulfillment Roadmap Sounds a Lot Like Amazon

Despite reporting an earnings beat, Shopify anticipates a revenue slowdown this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart CEO on Sales Growth Despite Inflation: 'I Just Feel Good About the Momentum of the Business'Proposed San Francisco Legislation Could Put the Squeeze on AmazonRetail Is Ready for the Next Big Thing--And it's Not What You Think
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

Will Inflation Doom Fashion and Retail? Week Ahead

Higher interest rates to dampen inflationary pressures will impact business loans and consumer spending at retail for fashion merchandise. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalExecutives Can't Stop Talking About Supply Chain and Inflation: PanjivaInflation Behind January's Rising Retail Apparel PricesJanuary Jobs Gain Points to Aggressive Fed Inflation Fight
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Target, TJX Tops in Value Retail

Retail analysts dive deep into who’s set to win and why. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBarron's 'Most Sustainable' List Suggests It Pays to Care About ESGWalmart Concept Store Ushers In 'Second Phase' of Brick-and-Mortar RedesignWalmart's Considering Options for Central America Business
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motley Fool

Tractor Supply Has Several Tailwinds Behind it Right Now

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Tractor Supply ( TSCO 0.33% ) is a...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nietzsche
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN
Creative Bloq

Turns out the Walmart logo isn't what you think it is

There are some logos designs we see so often that we don't stop to think about what they're actually meant to represent. Sure, some don't require much thought (we're fairly sure the Apple logo is an apple), but others are a little more abstract – like Walmart's. Some assume...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Big Thing#Walmart Ceo
makeuseof.com

How to Get Amazon Prime Cheaper for One More Year (if You're Quick)

Amazon is raising the price of Prime in the US, from $119 to $139. However, you don't have to pay the higher charges. As reported by KnowTechie, there's a hack available to American Prime subscribers that helps them avoid the price increase. But you need to move fast to take advantage of it. Here's how.
INTERNET
Motley Fool

Thinking of Selling in 2022? Here's How to Prep Your House

You can fetch top dollar for your home with a few simple prep steps. It's still a seller's market in 2022. You can take steps to get top dollar for your home. Preparing for a sale can mean decluttering and completing certain tasks. In most real estate markets, it's still...
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Walmart
Sourcing Journal

Follow the Money: These Brands Are Ready to Break Out

From Naadam and Mack Weldon to Andie Swim and Oros, The Lead’s Foremost 50 list names promising high-growth DTC fashion and retail brands. This content is for Limited, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLeaf Logistics Wants to be the Air Traffic Control for Ground TransportationShuffle Board: New CEOs at Teijin, Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness, CFO Change at Cato, Fabric Taps SVPSuccess Story: Darn Tough Vermont Accelerates DTC Channel Via Kibo Personalization
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Where Will Supply Chain Tech Investments Go in 2022?

Click here to read the full article. Last year broke records with some $33.6 billion funneled into supply chain and logistics tech globally, according to CB Insights research. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalRetail Is Ready for the Next Big Thing--And it's Not What You ThinkMore Same Day, More Last Mile. The Amazon Effect is Coming for Logistics.Follow the Money: These Brands Are Ready to Break OutBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Meet the Startup Making Secondhand Fashion Feel Like Firsthand

Click here to read the full article. Resale’s exponential growth has compelled denim behemoths like Levi’s and Guess to join the secondhand movement in recent years. However, brands with smaller budgets or those that lack the necessary resources may find it more challenging to follow in their circular fashion footsteps. Enter resale platform Treet, which provides a turnkey service for brands looking to set up their own resale sites. Treet’s platform mirrors brands’ existing e-commerce sites so the shopping experience is seamless for users toggling between new and pre-worn garments. Sellers can upload images and set prices for their pre-loved garments from...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

2021’s US Footwear Imports Jumped 29.8%

However, some economists and analysts see a slowdown in consumer spending this year. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalBangladesh, Mexico Boosted US Jeans Imports in 2021Bangladesh Manufacturers Irate Over WTO-UN ReportFootwear Had a Record-Setting Year. What Comes Next?
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Walmart CEO on Sales Growth Despite Inflation: ‘I Just Feel Good About the Momentum of the Business’

Click here to read the full article. The retailer is enhancing its delivery services, adding more sellers to its marketplace and working with sellers to manage inflation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalInflation Is on Everyone's Mind at Sourcing at MagicProposed San Francisco Legislation Could Put the Squeeze on AmazonRetail Is Ready for the Next Big Thing--And it's Not What You ThinkBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
77K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy