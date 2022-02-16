VIDEO: Pilot dies after crash involving plane, tractor-trailer on I-85
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 was told a pilot has died, and emergency crews are on scene after a plane crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down the southbound lanes of I-85 on Wednesday afternoon.
Troopers say the plane is fully-engulfed in flames after crashing into a tractor-trailer.
The southbound lanes were closed between exit 91 and exit 88 near Linwood at 5:21 p.m. and are expected to reopen around 9:20 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.
The driver of the tractor-trailer is out of the vehicle.
