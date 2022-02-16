ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

VIDEO: Pilot dies after crash involving plane, tractor-trailer on I-85

By Dolan Reynolds
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208mDu_0eGdvZFU00

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — FOX8 was told a pilot has died, and emergency crews are on scene after a plane crash involving a tractor-trailer shut down the southbound lanes of I-85 on Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers say the plane is fully-engulfed in flames after crashing into a tractor-trailer.

The southbound lanes were closed between exit 91 and exit 88 near Linwood at 5:21 p.m. and are expected to reopen around 9:20 p.m., according to the NC Department of Transportation.

The driver of the tractor-trailer is out of the vehicle.

A FOX8 crew is on the way to the scene now.

This is a developing story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cysfp_0eGdvZFU00
Crash involving plane, tractor-trailer shuts down southbound lanes of I-85 in Davidson County
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Impairment suspected in deadly, airborne crash on Albemarle Road

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Impairment is suspected in an overnight crash that left one person dead and sent two others to the hospital, Charlotte Police said Sunday. Officers responded to the crash around 2 a.m. Saturday near 5700 Albemarle Road in east Charlotte. 24-year-old Noah McClaskey was an unrestrained passenger in the backseat […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

‘Thought he was going to crash in my yard’: Neighbors recall hearing fatal plane crash on I-85 in NC

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — People who live within walking distance from the highway and minutes from the Davidson County Airport are sharing stories of what they saw and heard Wednesday night as a plane crashed into a tractor-trailer on I-85. One couple says they’ve lived near the airport for 35 years, and they’ve never […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linwood, NC
County
Davidson County, NC
Davidson County, NC
Crime & Safety
Davidson County, NC
Accidents
Fox 46 Charlotte

Electrical issue destroys Hickory mobile home, fire inspector says

HICKORY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An electrical issue is believed to be the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Hickory Saturday morning, the Hickory Fire Inspector said. Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the blaze around 11 a.m. on Saturday to the mobile home on 2nd Ave. Fire and smoke […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#I 85#Traffic Accident#Wghp#Nexstar Media Inc#Queen City News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Fox 46 Charlotte

Meck County Sheriff deputy in stable condition, suspect injured in shootout in University City area, authorities say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering in the hospital from gunshot wounds following an exchange in gunfire with a driver in the University City area, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. The shootout happened at 4:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, on Salome Church Road. According to the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte girl found in Davidson County after being held for ransom at gunpoint, sheriff says; suspect arrested

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 17-year-old girl who was being held for ransom is safe thanks to the combined efforts of Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. According to DCSO, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police contacted the sheriff’s office for help finding a 17-year-old girl. The girl had been abducted and was being held at […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy