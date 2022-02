The New York Mets have lofty expectations for CF Starling Marte now the question is will he meet them? He was signed to a four-year deal worth $78 million. He is viewed as part of the solution in the Mets offseason overhaul. Marte is coming off a career year, and he will bring much-needed speed and athleticism to this team. Marte tied his career-high with 47 stolen bases and had a career-high OBP% of .383 with an OPS+ of 132. The stolen bases are impressive considering he only played in 120 games. This season was very similar to his output in 2016 when he also had 47 stolen bases.

MLB ・ 29 MINUTES AGO