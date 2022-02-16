ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Bank Partners With Payactiv on Payroll Options

U.S. Bank has partnered with financial wellness platform Payactiv to offer a new solution that gives clients better earned wage access (EWA), the companies announced Wednesday (Feb. 16). Employees of companies using the prepaid U.S. Bank Focus Card for payroll will now be able to access some of their...

