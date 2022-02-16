ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Fairmont Senior's Bubby Towns signs with Radford men's soccer

By Abbie Backenstoe
 4 days ago

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Bubby Towns made his college plan official on Wednesday when he signed with the Radford University men’s soccer program.

Towns announced his commitment to the Highlanders last week. He said due to the pandemic, the recruiting process was a little difficult but once Radford reached out, it was smooth sailing from there.

“The moment I stepped on campus I really just felt the brotherly vibe and coach took me around and introduced me to all of the guys on the team and I just felt the right vibe and just felt it was the right choice,” Towns said.

Towns liked everything about the Highlanders’ soccer program and saw where he could fit in right away.

“My play style fits their program really well. Their coaching staff does all of the right things. They have a younger coach that can relate to all of the younger guys and the head coach believes in playing younger guys and giving them more minutes so I think that I can come in and actually make a change,” Towns said.

Towns definitely left his mark on the Fairmont Senior soccer team. This past season he helped FSHS to a sectional and regional title while scoring his 100th career goal and breaking the school scoring record.

The two-time first team all-state selection was also a huge part of the Polar Bears’ three-time sectional and regional championships and two-time state championship run.

The forward’s experience with Fairmont Senior and playing club soccer for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds has landed him a spot on a Division I roster.

“It’s an honor. It’s a blessing to be able to say I went to Fairmont Senior. I like being the player to take it to the next level and I want nothing but the best for my teammates that I played with and that are younger than me,” Towns said.

WBOY 12 News

Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Hissam inks with Salem baseball

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Hissam is staying in the mountain state as he signs with the Salem University baseball program. Hissam, the first baseman, had his sophomore baseball season taken away do to the pandemic. So after a solid junior year, the Tigers came calling. Hissam joins his brother on Salem’s roster and […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont Senior swim sets goals ahead of state meet

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior swim program sends multiple swimmers to compete at this year’s state meet. The girls team took home a regional title and hopes to bring back more hardware to Fairmont. Senior Mia Abruzzino prepares for her final swim meet of her high school career. Abruzzino dominated the regional competition, recording […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

(2) Mohigans pick up road win over Indians

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Class Quad-A No. 2 ranked Morgantown picked up a road win over Bridgeport, 79-42, on Wednesday. The Mohigans built up an early lead from the jump but the Indians cut that lead to one point early in the game. Morgantown continued to pull away and never looked back to secure the win. […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Deuce McBride thrives again in G League win

Deuce McBride hasn’t seen much of the NBA, but he surely is making the most of his train rides to Westchester. The former WVU star again led the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League to a victory, pacing the game in scoring as his team defeated the 905 Raptors 119-106 at home on Thursday. […]
NBA
