Rams COO Kevin Demoff: Sean McVay 'ready to go defend our title'

By Zac Wassink
 4 days ago
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay raised more than a few eyebrows within the NFL community when he teased before Super Bowl LVI that he could retire to potentially pursue a gig as a television analyst this winter if he added a championship to his resume.

McVay didn't publicly commit to returning to the Rams earlier this week but sang somewhat of a different tune during Wednesday's celebratory parade when he encouraged All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald to "run it back" for at least one more season. Following that event, Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff spoke with media members and seemed confident his coach isn't going anywhere this offseason.

"You saw Sean on stage today. He’s ready to go defend our title," Demoff said when asked about McVay's future, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

McVay turned 36 years old in January and has already notched a pair of conference championships to go along with his recent Super Bowl victory. However, ESPN's Lindsey Thiry and Jeremy Fowler noted last week some believe McVay could take at least a break from coaching sooner than later to accept a job such as calling "Monday Night Football" games.

One-time Super Bowl champion head coach Sean Payton generated headlines in January when he stepped away from the New Orleans Saints but later admitted he doesn't think he's completely "finished coaching" even if he won't chase a different opportunity "right now."

Payton has been linked with television and radio jobs.

